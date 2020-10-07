Bud Crawford's next fight reportedly set for November, but location TBD

Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford will be back in the ring this fall.

Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title Nov. 14 against Englishman Kell Brook. The location of the bout has yet to be determined, ESPN reported Tuesday. The fight will be shown on an ESPN network but will not be pay-per-view.

Omaha and Las Vegas are two potential sites for the fight. Bob Arum, chairman of Crawford's promoter Top Rank, told ESPN fans may be allowed to attend. One option that has been considered is to hold the fight in Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with up to 15,000 spectators.

This will be Crawford's first fight since December and his fifth as a welterweight. He moved up a weight class in June 2018 after unifying all of the major light welterweight titles in August 2017.

Crawford, who turned 33 last month, is 36-0 with 27 knockouts.

Brook, 34, held the IBF welterweight title from August 2014 to May 2017. His last fight in that weight class was May 2017, when he lost the IBF title to Errol Spence Jr.