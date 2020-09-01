Chatelain: John Thompson's legacy resonates strongly in North Omaha

John Thompson’s death Sunday resonated around the sports world in too many American corners to count, including North Omaha.

“I just really admired what he meant to the game of basketball,” Gene Haynes said.

Haynes, who retired this spring as North High principal, would know. Three months before Thompson took over at Georgetown in 1972, Haynes became the Omaha Public Schools' first Black high school basketball head coach, leading Tech.

Haynes knew the pressure of blazing trails. The responsibility, too. That’s one reason he cheered for Thompson, who always strove to lift his community.

“He never forgot from which he’d come,” Haynes said.

Haynes met Thompson a couple times at coaching clinics, where Big John shared his philosophies on basketball and beyond. Thompson never shied away from an opinion — or a challenge.

“He was a force!” Haynes said. “Everybody respected him. They knew they had a battle when they had to compete with the Hoyas.”

In 1984, Thompson became the first Black coach to win a national title. He coached the ’88 Olympic team. He sent dozens of players to the NBA, most notably Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing.