Chatelain: John Thompson's legacy resonates strongly in North Omaha

John Thompson’s death Sunday resonated around the sports world in too many American corners to count, including North Omaha.
“I just really admired what he meant to the game of basketball,” Gene Haynes said.
Haynes, who retired this spring as North High principal, would know. Three months before Thompson took over at Georgetown in 1972, Haynes became the Omaha Public Schools' first Black high school basketball head coach, leading Tech.
Haynes knew the pressure of blazing trails. The responsibility, too. That’s one reason he cheered for Thompson, who always strove to lift his community.
“He never forgot from which he’d come,” Haynes said.
Haynes met Thompson a couple times at coaching clinics, where Big John shared his philosophies on basketball and beyond. Thompson never shied away from an opinion — or a challenge.
“He was a force!” Haynes said. “Everybody respected him. They knew they had a battle when they had to compete with the Hoyas.”
In 1984, Thompson became the first Black coach to win a national title. He coached the ’88 Olympic team. He sent dozens of players to the NBA, most notably Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing.
But Thompson’s intangible achievements are surely more important. He stood firm in his convictions, perhaps best illustrated by his 1989 personal boycott to protest more stringent academic eligibility requirements that disproportionately affected Black athletes. (It worked; the NCAA reversed course).
And his influence on a generation of young Black coaches was profound. The 1980s welcomed a new wave: Nolan Richardson, George Raveling, Clem Haskins, John Chaney and Creighton’s Willis Reed. But Thompson came first and no one exceeded his success.
At 6-foot-10, Thompson cast a long shadow on the game, even in places like North Omaha.
“He took the toughest kids and made men out of them,” Haynes said. “And his philosophy is something that continues to live in those young people today.”
* * *
» Can you believe Kyle Korver is still going? Still curling around screens with a defender on his hip? Still draining jumpers in the fourth quarter? Still guarding wings almost half his age?!?
Korver, who’s been squarely in the trenches of NBA conversations about social justice the past week, hasn’t lost focus on his performance. Six months shy of his 40th birthday, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he scored 11 points in only 16 minutes. He’s averaged 8.3 points in the playoffs.
It’s simply remarkable, especially for a guy selected 51st in the 2003 NBA draft. (Korver got picked right between Paccelis Morlende and Remon van de Hare).
From that fabled draft class, only two other players remain. Perhaps you have heard of them: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.
» Ty Lue’s 1-1/2 year hiatus as an NBA head coach may end any day now.
The great Husker point guard, who led Cleveland to a championship in 2016, is a candidate in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and New Orleans. Philly seems most likely.
The job has strong appeal and drawbacks. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons may produce a championship — or they might their drive their coach out of town. But this is where Lue’s experience carries weight.
From the day the Lakers drafted him in 1998, megastars have surrounded little Lue. His ability to manage egos made him successful in Cleveland and you can assume he learned a few things, too.
Lue, currently a Clippers assistant, expressed interest in Nebraska’s open head coaching job in March 2019. Instead, he may be coaching another NBA contender.
» Hayrack rides. Backyard landscaping. Political debates! Oh, the horror.
Without college sports in our neighborhood this fall, I must admit I’m terrified by what might fill the void.
But in these moments of panic, when current events seem most dire, when I wonder how many apple orchards a grown man can possibly visit with his family, I’m trying to remind myself of potential silver linings.
Like Oct. 3-4. You ready for the wildest weekend of sports ever? No joke. Here’s your lineup.
Georgia-Auburn, Alabama-Texas A&M, Oklahoma-Iowa State. You’d expect a few college football clashes, right?
Same with the NFL. Chargers-Bucs in Tampa. Patriots-Chiefs at Arrowhead. Eagles-49ers in San Francisco.
But here’s where it gets goofy. The same weekend, we’re potentially scheduled for:
Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Opening games of the MLB quarterfinals (not to be confused with the new round of 16).
But wait, that’s not all.
You like horse racing? How’ bout the rescheduled Preakness Stakes. Tennis? Watch the rescheduled French Open. Boxing? Catch Wilder-Fury. Soccer? Wake up early Saturday to see defending Premier League champion Liverpool.
It’s like a 48-hour Thanksgiving dinner of sporting events. Pass the gravy!
Of course, I’m not building a man cave quite yet. The Big Ten punted on fall sports and other leagues might eventually, too. The NFL’s chances of executing a full season without virus interference seem comparable to the Bengals’ playoff odds. The NBA, with one eye on Kenosha, isn’t fully committed. It’s all tentative.
But if you haven’t stepped back from COVID headlines and marveled at the newfangled sports calendar, you should — if only for the oddity.
Could we really be flipping back and forth between LeBron-Giannis and Oklahoma-Texas on the night of Oct. 10?
Imagine CBS programming on Saturday Nov. 14. Moving day at The Masters followed by Alabama-LSU? Whoa.
The possibilities get even weirder come winter with Big Ten football overlapping with March (or May) Madness overlapping with college basketball, college volleyball, college baseball and another round of NBA, MLB and NHL.
Chaotic? Sure. But in a good way. If you’re like me, the sports calendar is a compass for your annual routines. Just as I remember life events because of what I was watching at the time — I know we moved houses in June 2014 because the Spurs were hammering the Heat — I associate the actual calendar with its corresponding sporting events.
When the NFL starts meaningful preseason games, summer is almost over. When the high school boys state tournament arrives, it’s time to buy my wife a birthday card. (I’m kidding … mostly).
COVID wiped out almost six months of sports. We may spend the next six months getting our sporting heads straight, and re-thinking the new normal.
Should college volleyball permanently be a spring sport? Should basketball, both college and NBA, start in January instead of October/November? Maybe MLB should cut to 100 games (or less) every season.
In the meantime, if we’re lucky, we’ll enjoy a few epic weekends on the couch this fall — even without Husker football.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461,
