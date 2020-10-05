Chatelain: Rich legacy of Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers won't be matched

Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers, the two greatest athletes in Nebraska history, died nine autumn days apart during one of the most tumultuous years in American history.
Tragic but fitting. Half a century ago, they burst on the scene under similar circumstances.
During another era of social upheaval and racial conflict, another moment when it felt like the country might rip apart, Gibby and Gale showed up Sunday afternoons in the fall and restored a little wonder and joy.
Oct. 3, 1965: Sayers compiled 184 total yards and two touchdowns at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, his breakout game in a record-breaking rookie year. The same afternoon, Gibson capped his regular season with a complete game in Houston, the first time he reached 20 wins.
Sept. 16, 1966: Gibson won 20 again, this time with a nine-inning gem at Wrigley Field. Sayers rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles.
Oct. 6, 1968: Sayers produced a dazzling 59-yard touchdown run in Baltimore as Gibson shut down the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the World Series.
Back and forth for a solid five years, they traded headlines as two of America’s most prominent athletes. But for all of their achievements, any commemoration of Gibson and Sayers demands recognition of their conditions. You cannot separate their legacies from their time and place.
Part of that story, obviously, is their shared background — the square mile they called the "ghetto." Omaha’s Near North Side shaped and sharpened Gibson and Sayers even when they resented it, building a foundation of perseverance.
When Roberto Clemente’s line drive broke Gibson’s leg in July 1967, the pitcher stayed in the game to face another three batters. Then he returned two months later and beat the Red Sox three times in the World Series.
Where did he find the grit?
Surely it derived from his father’s death before he was born, from the rat that climbed through a crack in his ramshackle house and bit on his preschool ear, from his struggles to breathe as a kid with pneumonia and asthma, from repeated incidents of disrespect from white coaches and referees.
When Kermit Alexander’s tackle destroyed Sayers’ knee ligaments in November 1968, an injury that ruined countless careers, the tailback returned the next season. He showed up every Sunday for a 1-13 team and led the NFL in rushing again, not with his trademark dashing cuts but with power — his longest gain all season was 28 yards.
Where did Sayers find the resilience?
From his parents’ drunken disputes, from moving house to house every year and lying about his address so he didn’t have to transfer schools again, from shooting birds in his North Omaha backyard to put food on his mother’s table, from his arrest at the University of Kansas after protesting campus housing discrimination.
It’s tempting to reduce Gibson and Sayers to the two-dimensional figures we saw on TV, but we can’t ignore the rocky world that framed them, a world that burdened them with stress as it supplied them with poise under pressure. Enormous pressure.
Imagine the weight on Gibson’s shoulders in Game 7 of a World Series as Black communities across the country — including North Omaha — are burning. As Black icons are dying from assassination. Here’s a Black man at the whitest position in a white sport, alone in front of millions of people, trying to summon the arm strength — after 140 pitches — for three more outs against the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox.
He did.
We can compare Gibson’s numbers to other aces in the hall of fame. But how can we begin to measure the ripple effects of his success? How many Blacks he inspired.
Jerry Bartee, retired Omaha Public Schools administrator, grew up on Pinkney Street in North O, graduating from Omaha Central in 1966. Like most of his friends, he lived vicariously through Gibson and Sayers.
“They represented us on a big stage," Bartee said. "We ran back every kick with Gale. We ran every play from scrimmage with Gale. We threw every pitch with Gibby. We brushed back every hitter with Gibby. We hit home runs in the World Series with Gibby.
“That was us.”
Gibson was a civil rights figure not because of what he said, but because of how he carried himself. As Bartee described: “It was like, 'OK, white man, this is not where you’re going to be in charge. I’m in charge.'”
As for Sayers, it’s fashionable to share his highlights and compare him to Barry Sanders. But how do we quantify his cultural impact? The 1971 movie “Brian’s Song” featured his friendship with white tailback Brian Piccolo and became the biggest made-for-TV movie ever.
Think how many hearts Gale changed in white America.
Neither Gibson nor Sayers spoke out like Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Jim Brown or Tommie Smith. But that doesn’t mean they were less effective in blazing trails. Especially in Nebraska, where whites and Blacks — as much as anywhere in America — were segregated.
As one World-Herald reader wrote in a 1967 letter to the editor: “The white people now respect, admire and laud the Negro athletes of our country just as much as they do the white athletes. I know of no Omaha athletes I respect and admire more than Bob Gibson, Gale Sayers and Bob Boozer, all a credit to our city on and off the field.”
Now … did sports stardom translate to equality off the field? No.
When Gibson bought a home in a white Omaha neighborhood, his neighbors obstructed him. Those maddening paradoxes chiseled the chip on Gibson’s shoulder even sharper.
“In a world filled with hate, prejudice and protest, I too am filled with hate, prejudice and protest,” he wrote in “Ghetto to Glory,” his 1968 autobiography. “I hate phonies. I’m prejudiced against those who have contempt for me because I’m Black and accept me only because of my ability to throw a ball.”
But that ability to throw a ball, just like Sayers’ ability to run, could not be denied. Didn’t matter if you lived in Detroit or Birmingham, North Omaha or rural Nebraska, Gibson and Sayers dropped your jaw, like forces of nature. And though sports certainly was not a pure meritocracy in the 60s, it was perhaps America's closest thing.
So when Gibby and Gale shined on Sunday afternoons in the fall, they not only validated the struggle in places like North Omaha, they punctured stereotypes far beyond it.
Nebraska has never produced an athlete equal to Gibson or Sayers. Considering their context, surely it never will.