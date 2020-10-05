Chatelain: Rich legacy of Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers won't be matched

Part of that story, obviously, is their shared background — the square mile they called the "ghetto." Omaha’s Near North Side shaped and sharpened Gibson and Sayers even when they resented it, building a foundation of perseverance.

When Roberto Clemente’s line drive broke Gibson’s leg in July 1967, the pitcher stayed in the game to face another three batters. Then he returned two months later and beat the Red Sox three times in the World Series.

Where did he find the grit?

Surely it derived from his father’s death before he was born, from the rat that climbed through a crack in his ramshackle house and bit on his preschool ear, from his struggles to breathe as a kid with pneumonia and asthma, from repeated incidents of disrespect from white coaches and referees.

When Kermit Alexander’s tackle destroyed Sayers’ knee ligaments in November 1968, an injury that ruined countless careers, the tailback returned the next season. He showed up every Sunday for a 1-13 team and led the NFL in rushing again, not with his trademark dashing cuts but with power — his longest gain all season was 28 yards.

Where did Sayers find the resilience?