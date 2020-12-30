Chicago Bears to honor Gale Sayers during Sunday's game

The Chicago Bears will honor the late Gale Sayers during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers.
The tribute will feature a stenciled circle on the field that features his last name and No. 40 jersey number.
Sayers, the Omaha native and Central High grad, died Sept. 23 at the age of 77.
The hall of famer, who suffered from dementia late in life, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his highlight runs. As a rookie in 1965, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns.
At 34, Sayers became the youngest inductee in history to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sayers' No. 40 jersey was retired by the Bears in 1994.
Gale Sayers through the years, 1943-2020
1955
1961
1962
1965
1965
1965
1966
1966
1967
1968
1968
1969
1969
1969
1970
1970
1972
1973
1975
1977
1993
1994
2004
2010
2014
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!