Chicago Bears to honor Gale Sayers during Sunday's game
Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears' hall of fame running back, smiles after scoring six touchdowns against San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 12, 1965. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Chicago Bears will honor the late Gale Sayers during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

The tribute will feature a stenciled circle on the field that features his last name and No. 40 jersey number.

Sayers, the Omaha native and Central High grad, died Sept. 23 at the age of 77.

The hall of famer, who suffered from dementia late in life, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his highlight runs. As a rookie in 1965, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns.

At 34, Sayers became the youngest inductee in history to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sayers' No. 40 jersey was retired by the Bears in 1994.

Gale Sayers through the years, 1943-2020

