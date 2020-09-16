Coaching transitions can be difficult. That's not the case for Hastings women's soccer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jade Ovendale knew her Hastings College women’s soccer team would get an early-season challenge from her former team when they met Saturday.

What made that meeting even better was that the Broncos came away with a win.

Hastings got two goals from junior Jacqueline Gilbert and a career-high 12 saves by senior goalie Sarah Carpenter in a 2-1 win over University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

USAO went 21-2 last season and finished 12th in the NAIA poll. The Drovers outshot Hastings 25-7 on Saturday, but the Broncos (2-0) never trailed. Gilbert scored the deciding goal with 23 minutes left, three minutes after USAO scored its goal.

“We’ve been working a lot defensively. ... We’ve been really good on the defensive side,” Ovendale said. “If we want to go far in the national tournament, that’s the kind of team we need to beat. For me, it was a good one to see where we’re at, and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Ovendale, who was hired as Hastings’ coach in May, played her final two collegiate seasons at USAO. She was an honorable mention All-American in 2014.