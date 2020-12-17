 Skip to main content
College of Saint Mary's Rachel Cushing named GPAC libero of the year
VOLLEYBALL

College of Saint Mary freshman Rachel Cushing was named the GPAC libero of the year as the conference announced its volleyball postseason honors Thursday.

Cushing, a Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate, led the NAIA in total digs with 440 this fall.

Also named to the league's first team were Midland's Taliyah Flores and Hope Leimbach, Concordia setter Tara Callahan and Hastings right-side hitter Lucy Skoch.

Northwestern's Anna Wedel was named the league's player of the year, while Jamestown's Jon Hegerle was coach of the year. The GPAC will play its league tournament in April.​

