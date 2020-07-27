Daniel Whitehall broke records at Hastings. Now he'll play pro soccer in Scotland's top league

Daniel Whitehall was motivated to keep playing soccer when his eligibility was up at Hastings College.

His coach knew he could.

“Between myself, assistant coach Eddie Keen and strength and conditioning coach Brett Wells, we kind of put Daniel on a track to help him get there because we knew he wanted to make it back to England and try to play for a living,” said Aaron Champenoy, Hastings’ coach during Whitehall’s sophomore and junior seasons.

After finishing his record-breaking career with the Broncos in 2018, Whitehall is getting an opportunity to make his mark in the Scottish Premier League. Last week, Whitehall signed a six-month contract with Kilmarnock.

“I’m very excited to be joining a massive club in a top league and I can’t wait to get back to playing games and hopefully scoring goals,” Whitehall said in a press release. “I’m aiming to contribute to the team as much as I can, score and push for a place in the starting 11 each week.”

Scoring goals has always been Whitehall’s forte.

Before signing with Kilmarnock, Whitehall had 13 goals for Maidenhead, a fifth-tier English team, until its season was halted by COVID-19. Before returning to England, he played for Bugeaters FC, a Nebraska semipro team.