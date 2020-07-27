Daniel Whitehall broke records at Hastings. Now he'll play pro soccer in Scotland's top league

Daniel Whitehall was motivated to keep playing soccer when his eligibility was up at Hastings College.
His coach knew he could.
“Between myself, assistant coach Eddie Keen and strength and conditioning coach Brett Wells, we kind of put Daniel on a track to help him get there because we knew he wanted to make it back to England and try to play for a living,” said Aaron Champenoy, Hastings’ coach during Whitehall’s sophomore and junior seasons.
After finishing his record-breaking career with the Broncos in 2018, Whitehall is getting an opportunity to make his mark in the Scottish Premier League. Last week, Whitehall signed a six-month contract with Kilmarnock.
“I’m very excited to be joining a massive club in a top league and I can’t wait to get back to playing games and hopefully scoring goals,” Whitehall said in a press release. “I’m aiming to contribute to the team as much as I can, score and push for a place in the starting 11 each week.”
Scoring goals has always been Whitehall’s forte.
Before signing with Kilmarnock, Whitehall had 13 goals for Maidenhead, a fifth-tier English team, until its season was halted by COVID-19. Before returning to England, he played for Bugeaters FC, a Nebraska semipro team.
But Whitehall’s professional experience was set up by his days at Hastings, one of the NAIA’s top programs the past decade.
“Hastings has been blessed with a lot of good players over the years. But as pure football players go, Whitehall is probably the best,” said Champenoy, an Omaha Central grad who now is the soccer coach and athletic director at Durango High School in Colorado.
“He’s got a nose for the goal and he has the ability to read the game really, really well.”
Whitehall is Hastings’ career scoring leader with 93 goals — 20 more than second place — and is fourth in assists (32).
As a sophomore in 2016, when Hastings went undefeated and won its second national title, Whitehall scored a single-season program-record 34 goals and was the NAIA player of the year. He averaged 1.3 goals per game in his junior and senior seasons.
“(Since then), he’s increased his speed and physical attributes,” Champenoy said. “At the pro level, the season is long and you can’t wear down. And his mentality and maturity (has improved). He’s become more disciplined and is learning how to grind.”
Those characteristics, Champenoy said, will serve Whitehall well in the SPL.
“I was joking with him after he signed that I’m like a proud dad,” Champenoy said. “Getting here is on him, but I’m really excited for him.”
