Dates set for Union Omaha's first match and home opener

Mark your calendars. Omaha’s new pro soccer team has set a date for its debut.

It was announced Thursday afternoon that Union Omaha will play its first home game on Aug. 1 at Werner Park. The Owls will face off against North Texas SC for a 7 p.m. match.

The club will start its inaugural season one week earlier when it travels to play New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium on July 25. That's the first game for Union Omaha within a truncated USL League One schedule.

The full 2020 slate is expected to be announced Friday.

“To say the players and staff are excited about that would be understatement,” Union Omaha COO Matt Homonoff said.

Union Omaha and its other League One peers were supposed to begin the 2020 season in April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement.

It was announced during the hiatus that Toronto FC II, the only one of League One’s 12 teams located outside the United States, would not be participating this year.

But last month, USL and its players union agreed on a return-to-play plan.

Now, League One is set to open play with two matches on Saturday. Fort Lauderdale CF will host Greenville Triumph SC and South Georgia Tormenta FC will host Richmond Kickers.

A week later, Union Omaha will take the field for the first time. The Owls also learned Thursday they'll play at Tucson FC on Aug. 8.

The third-division league announced every team's home opener Thursday.

Union Omaha officials do expect to welcome about 2,000 fans for the club's first home game on Aug. 1. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Fans are encouraged to wear face masks but are not required to do so, according to park rules. Single-match tickets will be made available starting Saturday.