Dazzling Falls, the only Nebraska-bred Kentucky Derby horse, died this week

Roger Pelster knew something was wrong Tuesday when Dazzling Falls was silent.

“He’d make a lot of noise in the mornings because he wanted to be fed," Pelster said. “When I didn’t hear anything, I knew something was wrong."

Dazzling Falls, the only Nebraska-bred horse to run in the Kentucky Derby, died Monday night. The horse was 28 years old — 25 years removed from his Derby race.

Pelster, who owns a ranch in Mead, has been caring for the thoroughbred for several years. He said there had been no sign of illness.

“He was just doing great," Pelster said. “It’s weird, but when a hose is that old it can happen at any time."

The colt, who was owned by Don and Barbara Kroeger of Valley and trained by Omahan Chuck Turco, ran in the 1995 Derby. Turco had taken over training of the horse the previous year, and victories in two major races — the $300,000 Remington Park Derby in Oklahoma and the $500,000 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park — put Dazzling Falls on the path to Kentucky.

In a recent World-Herald story that marked the 25th anniversary of the race, Turco spoke about that Derby appearance.