Depth gives Hastings another dimension this soccer season

The Hastings College men have played seven soccer games, and 11 Broncos have scored goals this fall.
For coach Tim Bohnenkamp, that helps illustrate what makes this year’s edition of the national powerhouse so strong.
“You got to credit the depth that we have. I feel like we’re 22 players deep,” Bohnenkamp said. “Oftentimes in soccer when you sub, you lessen the team. But every time we sub, we strengthen the team. We get to do that for 90 minutes, so there’s no lull in our game.”
Hastings (7-0) has outscored its opponents 31-4. Lukas Goetz leads the team with seven goals, while Tom Steging has six goals and five assists.
But with the depth, Broncos off the bench also have been finding the back of the net. That includes Tyler Mase, a sophomore from Omaha Burke. Mase has scored in the past two games and has three goals this season.
“He has a great athleticism to him,” Bohnenkamp said. “We’re asking our midfielders to cover a lot of ground, and Mase has that ability. And he’s gotten so much better on the ball this year.”
Hastings led the NAIA in shutouts with 16 last season when the Broncos were national runners-up. Bohnenkamp felt his defense, which has four shutouts this season, started slow, but “front to back we’ve slowly gotten better every game.”
And Bohnenkamp knows his Broncos will be tested the rest of the fall, beginning with Wednesday’s game at Morningside (4-1). The Mustangs earned a wild 6-5 overtime victory over Hastings last October, a win that propelled Morningside to the GPAC regular-season title. Hastings had won the league’s regular season 19 straight years before 2019.
“They’re the defending champs. They’re like us, where they’ve improved from last year,” Bohnenkamp said.
Hastings also will have November games against 4-1 Midland and 7-0 Briar Cliff. But all along, Bohnenkamp has said the Broncos need to be peaking in the spring, which is when the NAIA postseason will be played because of the coronavirus.
Hastings had games postponed earlier this month because of COVID-19 precautions. Bohnenkamp said he’s been pleased with how his team has handled safety.
“Our team has been very mature and very responsible, and that’s a testament to the leaders on the team,” Bohnenkamp said. “Do the right things — social distance, wear masks in class. We tell our guys, hey, stay away from people. That’s working for us right now because we are trying to play a season.”
In other Midlands notes:
» NAIA basketball season has tipped off, and Bellevue will host its classic beginning Friday as the Bellevue men will take on Doane at 1 p.m. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts.
» Bellevue senior soccer forward Inaki Aldao scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over Morningside last week. He leads the NAIA with five game-winners this season and ranks second nationally with 14 goals. He’s also second on the school’s career goal list with 39 — coach Mark Heath-Preston is the record-holder with 45.
