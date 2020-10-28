Depth gives Hastings another dimension this soccer season

The Hastings College men have played seven soccer games, and 11 Broncos have scored goals this fall.

For coach Tim Bohnenkamp, that helps illustrate what makes this year’s edition of the national powerhouse so strong.

“You got to credit the depth that we have. I feel like we’re 22 players deep,” Bohnenkamp said. “Oftentimes in soccer when you sub, you lessen the team. But every time we sub, we strengthen the team. We get to do that for 90 minutes, so there’s no lull in our game.”

Hastings (7-0) has outscored its opponents 31-4. Lukas Goetz leads the team with seven goals, while Tom Steging has six goals and five assists.

But with the depth, Broncos off the bench also have been finding the back of the net. That includes Tyler Mase, a sophomore from Omaha Burke. Mase has scored in the past two games and has three goals this season.

“He has a great athleticism to him,” Bohnenkamp said. “We’re asking our midfielders to cover a lot of ground, and Mase has that ability. And he’s gotten so much better on the ball this year.”