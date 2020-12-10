Doane's athletic director missed coaching, and soon he'll back at it — at Hastings

Strictly from an experience standpoint, Franzen is a different coach now than during his first stint in Hastings.

"It took me a couple of years to become the head coach that I became," Franzen said. "I'll know right out of the gate what kind of style of coach I am. That's one of the things I'm really excited about. I have a plan that took a couple of years to figure out at Doane. I have that plan day one at Hastings."

Franzen's success at Doane included taking the Tigers to the NAIA playoffs in 2015 and '16. He was named the World-Herald's Midlands coach of the year in 2016.

Franzen's ready to build that kind of program again. He said one of the main things he missed when he was away from coaching was the day-to-day interactions with players.

And of course he missed the games. He's ready to be on the sidelines on Saturdays.

"I'm looking forward to that excitement where you want to jump in and grab the dry-erase board and get back in the competition," Franzen said. "That has never left."

In other Midlands notes:

» A number of Midlands basketball players had huge weeks last week, including: