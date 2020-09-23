Even as Gale Sayers battled dementia, his bonds could never be broken

“Tears started flowing,” Roger said.

Roger put a hand on his brother and eased him back to the moment. They started laughing, and, seconds later, the photographer snapped the picture.

That’s about the last time he remembers Gale being Gale.

A few days later, Roger woke up early and met his little brother in the kitchen. The morning was bright, the shadows long. “Good Morning America” played on TV.

Gale’s wife, Ardie, was out of town. Roger’s wife was still asleep. It was just the two of them sitting two feet apart at a table, just as they’d done thousands of times before.

Gale looked up and asked big brother a question. “Do you have Roger’s telephone number?”

Roger looked at him, puzzled. “Yeah, what do you need it for?”

“Well, I want to call him because Ardie will be calling him. I want to make sure she knows that she needs to talk to me.”

Roger swallowed hard. He paused. In a moment, he tried to wrap his arms around seven decades of shared memories. From Wichita to Speed to Omaha, where they bounced from house to house, leaning on each other when mom and dad couldn’t hold them up.