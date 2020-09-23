Even as Gale Sayers battled dementia, his bonds could never be broken

In July 2019, The World-Herald featured Gale Sayers in its book "24th & Glory" about the intersection of the civil rights movement and Omaha's greatest generation of athletes. The following excerpt details Sayers' battle with dementia late in his life. Sayers died Sept. 23 at the age of 77.
* * *
From time to time, Roger Sayers finds the photograph and studies the marks that age can’t erase. Two old men — great-grandfathers — wearing the smiles of children.
The man in back, one day before his 72nd birthday, wraps his arms around big brother and clenches his hands together. The man in front, 73, flashes the same grin. He and Gale might as well be flying down Grant Street on homemade skateboards in 1955.
“A lot of folks say the older we get, the more we look like each other,” Roger said.
In May 2015, Roger knew that Gale’s memory was fading. He knew that Gale could be moody or disengaged, even nonresponsive. But they were still brothers.
That week, Gale was in town and their alma mater, Central High, invited them downtown for a photo shoot. Gale drifted in and out. Lucid one minute, lost the next. At one point, a stranger got him chatting about old times and Gale thought about mom and dad. He broke down.
“Tears started flowing,” Roger said.
Roger put a hand on his brother and eased him back to the moment. They started laughing, and, seconds later, the photographer snapped the picture.
That’s about the last time he remembers Gale being Gale.
A few days later, Roger woke up early and met his little brother in the kitchen. The morning was bright, the shadows long. “Good Morning America” played on TV.
Gale’s wife, Ardie, was out of town. Roger’s wife was still asleep. It was just the two of them sitting two feet apart at a table, just as they’d done thousands of times before.
Gale looked up and asked big brother a question. “Do you have Roger’s telephone number?”
Roger looked at him, puzzled. “Yeah, what do you need it for?”
“Well, I want to call him because Ardie will be calling him. I want to make sure she knows that she needs to talk to me.”
Roger swallowed hard. He paused. In a moment, he tried to wrap his arms around seven decades of shared memories. From Wichita to Speed to Omaha, where they bounced from house to house, leaning on each other when mom and dad couldn’t hold them up.
From Howard Kennedy to Kountze Park to Central High to birthday parties and Christmases and golf outings and road trips and inside jokes, like Gale quitting his World-Herald paper route, leaving Roger to knock on doors and hopelessly ask for money. After all of that … Gale really didn’t know?
“I’ll make sure that Roger has Ardie call you,” Roger replied.
That was it. The rest of the day, they watched TV and drove around Omaha and made small talk like strangers. All the while, Roger replayed the conversation at the breakfast table.
“I won’t ever forget that moment,” he said in 2019. “I knew at that point things would not be right again.”
The next time Roger saw Gale, his brother had deteriorated dramatically.
So he keeps the picture handy. On his phone and on his computer. And when he thinks about the brother who hasn’t recognized him in four years, the brother he hasn’t seen in two years because it hurts too much, Roger opens the image and savors a bear hug and a smile.
He remembers. Because one of them has to.
* * *
His wife noticed changes in about 2009.
Gale traveled all the time for speeches and public appearances. Sometimes he neglected a minor detail. Or forgot a name. Or lost his train of thought. Ardie Sayers chalked it up to age. But the frequency increased.
“I’d tell him something and he’d say, you didn’t tell me that.”
Ardie’s own memories go all the way back to South Omaha. If she takes a deep whiff, the 83-year-old can still smell the packinghouses where her father worked.
“We used to tease people. If they were in South Omaha, they’d say, ‘Oh my God.’ And we’d laugh, ‘Oh, that’s good for you. You’ll get used to it.’”
In the ’60s, Ardie joined the North Omaha YMCA board that included Roger Sayers. Ardie even helped care for Roger’s mother before she died.
The only family member she didn’t know? The famous one. Finally she met Gale at North Omaha’s favorite cafe, the Fair Deal.
They tied the knot in 1973 — second marriages for both of them — and moved to Kansas, where Gale worked in the KU athletic department. But they frequently returned home to see family, especially during Native Omaha Days, the community reunion in North O every other summer. Once Gale even rode in the parade.
They eventually settled in rural Indiana and Gale launched a booming technology company. By 2012, he was semiretired and spending a few months a year in Las Vegas, where he worked autograph conventions — he loved scribbling his name. One day, the whole family was in town when he abandoned his car at a red light and ran inside Walgreens. His nephew hurried to the driver’s seat, parked the car and followed him inside.
“Uncle Gale, what are you doing?”
He had no clue.
***
Every year, Gale Sayers traveled to the Mayo Clinic for his physical. By 2013, Ardie feared something was terribly wrong.
She detailed his symptoms, prompting a series of tests that led to a diagnosis: dementia. Doctors believed that football played a major role.
The goal line moved that day. The daily routine didn’t change. “For better or worse, for richer or poorer,” Ardie said. “You’re supposed to stay together and go through it together.”
Trials tested their patience. Gale didn’t take orders easily, especially from strangers. Get away from me! But eventually he needed a nurse in the home 24 hours a day.
He can’t sign his name. He can’t brush his teeth. Often he can’t feed himself. He once said he needed only “18 inches of daylight” to elude a defense. Now Galloping Gale is trying to walk again.
He attends physical therapy three times a week, but he spends his days in a modified wheelchair, usually hunched over. When he rocks back and forth, Ardie knows what he wants. But if Gale gets up unattended, surely he’ll fall. In May, he crashed before she could reach him, leaving a cut on his head.
“It’s tough when you look at a person and see what they used to be and how they’ve changed,” she said.
Through it all, Ardie wonders … what does he remember?
Memorabilia lines the walls. Footballs and photos of Gale’s career. Ardie opens albums and points out his kids and friends. She goes over the names. Every once in a while, a flicker of daylight appears. Hope dashes into the room like Gale through a defense.
A friend tells a story and Gale laughs. Or a nurse inserts a DVD of his playing days and marvels at the way he weaves through tacklers. “Gale,” she said, “you were really fast, weren’t you?”
“Yes.”
Ardie hears a word and cheers. “Yay!”
When Earl Campbell calls, his voice is so distinctive that Gale perks up. When Dick Butkus phoned the day before Gale’s 76th birthday — I’m calling you early, buddy — Gale lit up. “He even chuckled,” Ardie said.
In June 2019, Gale’s nephew — Roger’s oldest son — arrived from Hawaii. He walked in and found Gale curled over in his chair. He kissed his uncle on the head and began greeting others in the house. That’s when Raymond felt a bear hug from behind. Uncle Gale? Uncle Gale!
It’s almost like he’s in a shell, Raymond said.
“You know when you’re telling somebody a story and you’re trying to recall a name and it’s on the tip of your tongue and you see it, you know it, but you can’t get it out? I think that’s him all the time. And that’s the reason why he doesn’t speak.
“He’s in there. You know he’s in there. But there’s no vocabulary.”
* * *
Ardie pulled his large gold blazer from the closet and waited for the limousine.
For months, the Chicago Bears coaxed the Sayers family to participate in its 100th anniversary celebration. For weeks, Ardie deliberated if Gale could handle the crowds. Finally, she said yes to one more public appearance. “Let him smell the roses while he’s still alive.”
Friends and family flew in to lend a hand. Gale’s nurses and physical therapists prepared him. On June 7, 2019, his entourage made the 130-mile trip from Wakarusa, Indiana, to Chicago. Gale still loves car rides, often pointing out animals on the side of the road — or just pointing his driver which way he wants to go.
When they pulled up to Rosemont Convention Center, the train of limos looked like a scene from Hollywood. A stranger came up from the car behind and knocked on their window.
“You guys gotta get out of the way. We have (former all-pro lineman) Revie Sorey!”
“I got Gale Sayers,” the driver said.
“Oh.”
Gale’s nephew pushed him inside via wheelchair, where current Bears gathered around Sayers like little kids around a teacher. They weren’t sure what to do next. Can we shake his hand, a defensive back asked. Raymond Sayers nodded and the DB felt Gale’s squeeze.
“Man, he’s strong.”
Bears coaches greeted him. The franchise owner, too. But Gale didn’t lift his eyes. And Raymond worried this whole mission might be a mistake.
For years, fans walked up to Sayers at restaurants, sometimes intrusively, requesting autographs or pictures. Why do you accommodate them, his family asked. Gale’s response: You don’t know how far they’ve come and how long they waited to meet you. Don’t spoil their moment.
Now Raymond stood behind his uncle hoping the family hadn’t asked for too much. Would the crowd wonder if Gale was even awake?
They rolled down a long hallway and waited next to Butkus, who expressed sadness that his friend had declined further since their last visit. In front of the curtain, the crowd welcomed all the prominent Bears, decade by decade. Louder and louder.
Behind the curtain, Gale’s time was coming.
That’s when Raymond looked down and remembered a scene from his childhood. A flashback to a time when Gale Sayers mesmerized football fans across the country. Just before returning kickoffs, he executed his little ritual. A method to get his blood flowing.
Now, moments from hearing his name, Gale did it again. He rubbed his hands together. Back and forth. Back and forth.
“Right on, uncle! Let’s go!”
From behind the curtain, his nephew rolled Gale into an arena of blinding spotlights and boisterous strangers.
At 130 pounds, his Hall of Fame jacket didn’t fit anymore. Two straps — one across his waist, one across his feet — constrained him in the wheelchair. His bony knees, scarred by surgeries, pressed against each other. But he kept his head up. He saw the standing ovation. He heard the roar. And for a few moments, Gale Sayers must have felt the embrace of 9,000 friends.
A bear hug.
Without word or expression, he raised his left hand to his face and wiped his eye.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!