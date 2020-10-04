Fans leave flowers and mementos at Bob Gibson statue at Werner Park

The canister contained dirt, which Uhe thought could be from a baseball field.

"I don't want to open it," he said. "I'm sure it's special to someone. We'll gather up all these things and get them to Bob's family."

Uhe met Gibson on several occasions, including the groundbreaking ceremony for Werner Park and the unveiling of his statue. He chuckled as he told his own Gibson story.

"We were at the groundbreaking, and (Storm Chasers President) Alan Stein said something to George Brett like, 'Who knows? This could lead to a local boy dreaming he wants to be like George Brett and getting a hit here some day,' " Uhe recalled. "Bob leaned over and told George, 'Not if I'm pitching.' "

A grandmother, Shirley, a mother, Kendra, and a 2½-year-old boy, Isaac, stopped by the statue during their afternoon walk, which takes them by the stadium most days. Isaac is enamored of the statue and the stadium overall, said the grandmother, who declined to give her last name.

"He usually has a baseball with him and he points to (murals) on the (stadium) wall," Shirley said. "Today, he didn't want to leave the statue. He wanted to see the photo and things that are up there."