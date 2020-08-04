Filthballers defeat Royal Bluedogs in championship of the Corn Belt League tournament

Five innings of frustration Tuesday night were washed away by a seven-run sixth for the Filthballers.
That outburst keyed the squad to a 7-3 win over the Royal Bluedogs in the championship of the collegiate Corn Belt League tournament. The final was contested at Seymour Smith Park.
Bluedogs starter Nate Mensik, who plays at Doane, cruised through five hitless innings. The Filthballers had just three base runners to that point on three walks.
The Bluedogs had taken a 3-0 lead in the third by bunching four hits. Trevor Stevens, an Omaha Skutt graduate who now plays at Cloud County Community College, had a two-run single in the inning.
A leadoff double by Norris graduate Joe Osborn and a walk to Stevens in the sixth had the Bluedogs in position to extend their lead, but Filthballers starter Jared Jones escaped the jam.
The Filthballers broke through in the bottom of the inning, sending 11 to the plate and scoring seven. Chris Sanchez broke up Mensik’s no-hitter with a leadoff single to right, and Omaha Westside graduate Noah Wing followed with a walk.
Omaha Burke grad Tyler Cate put down a bunt that led to a two-base throwing error and two runs. Cate then came home on an RBI single by Francis Faiello.
After two walks loaded the bases, Noah Unger delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double to left. The Lincoln Pius X graduate plays collegiately at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“Coach told me that I had a job to do," he said. “I just tried to hit the ball hard."
A run-scoring wild pitch and an RBI single by Sanchez — his second hit of the inning — made it 7-3.
Jones, who attends Dakota Wesleyan, went back to the mound for the seventh. He allowed a two-out single to Elkhorn South grad Jack Tillman but finished off the complete game by getting Brett Meyer to fly out.
“I knew we were going to come out with a victory tonight," Jones said. “We’ve got the best defense in the league."
The Filthballers, whose mascot is a pig running through mud, finished fifth in the six-team league during the regular season.
“I told the guys before the game that everybody gets dirty today," coach Johnston Hobbs said. “That was the kind of mentality we needed to have."
Hobbs, who got the traditional postgame cooler drenching, had kind words for his squad.
“I’m as proud of these guys as any team I’ve ever coached," he said. “They really got the job done."
Royal Bluedogs.…003 000 0—3 7 2
Filthballers.......….000 007 X—7 4 0
W: Jones. L: Nicks. 2B: RB, Theiler, Osborn; F, Unger.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.