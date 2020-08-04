Filthballers defeat Royal Bluedogs in championship of the Corn Belt League tournament

Five innings of frustration Tuesday night were washed away by a seven-run sixth for the Filthballers.

That outburst keyed the squad to a 7-3 win over the Royal Bluedogs in the championship of the collegiate Corn Belt League tournament. The final was contested at Seymour Smith Park.

Bluedogs starter Nate Mensik, who plays at Doane, cruised through five hitless innings. The Filthballers had just three base runners to that point on three walks.

The Bluedogs had taken a 3-0 lead in the third by bunching four hits. Trevor Stevens, an Omaha Skutt graduate who now plays at Cloud County Community College, had a two-run single in the inning.

A leadoff double by Norris graduate Joe Osborn and a walk to Stevens in the sixth had the Bluedogs in position to extend their lead, but Filthballers starter Jared Jones escaped the jam.

The Filthballers broke through in the bottom of the inning, sending 11 to the plate and scoring seven. Chris Sanchez broke up Mensik’s no-hitter with a leadoff single to right, and Omaha Westside graduate Noah Wing followed with a walk.

Omaha Burke grad Tyler Cate put down a bunt that led to a two-base throwing error and two runs. Cate then came home on an RBI single by Francis Faiello.