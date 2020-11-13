Firearm deer season opens Saturday, and 'numbers are good across most of the state'

The forecast for deer success and the weather looks good for the start of firearm season Saturday.

"Deer numbers are good across most of the state," said Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s, so neither too cold nor too hot, he said.

Hunters looking for that big buck could hit the jackpot, too.

Meduna said 40% of the whitetail bucks checked last year were 3-year-olds or older, the highest number ever, and 50% of the mule deer bucks hit that range.

"Older bucks tend to have larger antlers," Meduna said. "Our age structure of the harvest has changed because hunters have been more selective on what they are harvesting. They are passing on younger bucks to let them live a year or two."

Hunters will find increased opportunities for antlerless deer in many parts of the state. The same goes for mule deer in southwest Nebraska.

"We've increased permits to manage those populations," Meduna said.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, deer check stations will not be operated this year. However, all deer harvested must be checked in electronically via Telecheck.