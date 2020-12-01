Following last season's success, Concordia men's basketball has opened season on a roll

"He grew 2 inches and put on 15, 20 pounds since his freshman year, so he's come into his own athletically," Limback said. "But I never envisioned him being this good on the rebounding side of things. He's got great hands, great anticipation, and he's always played with a high motor."

Concordia went 24-10 last season, but returned just two starters in Kent and Justin Wiersema. They're setting the pace as Wiersema averages 16.0 points, while Kent adds 13.1 points and 3.5 assists.

Kent was the GPAC freshman of the year in 2019, then was one of Concordia's best perimeter scorers last season. He's attracting more attention this season.

"This year he's had to take on a bigger role. He's drawing the best defenders most nights," Limback said. "He's still doing things despite being sort of a marked man."

Limback said his team needs to be "road warriors" in the coming weeks as it plays seven games in 19 days. Following Monday's win, the Bulldogs are playing five of their next six games on the road, starting Wednesday at Hastings.

In other Midlands notes: