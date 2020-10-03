Following return from injury, Damià Viader seals critical win for Union Omaha

The defender who helped seal a critical win for Union Omaha Saturday could not take a breath without pain two weeks ago.

Damià Viader had a broken rib, and he basically spent three consecutive days in bed — figuring then he’d likely be sidelined for most of the club’s stretch run this month.

Yet there he was on a brisk Saturday night at Werner Park, racing unmarked down the middle of the field in the second half of a must-win match for the Owls. The former Iowa Western standout tracked down a through ball and beat the opposing keeper for a lead-doubling goal. He assisted on another score a few minutes later.

Viader’s contributions fueled Union Omaha to a 3-0 win over Tormenta FC (3-5-4), and his return could give the Owls the extra boost they need in their final push for a spot in the USL League One title game on Oct. 30.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” Viader said.

The goal was his first of the year — it came just six minutes after he’d subbed into the match. But his impact for the Owls (6-3-4) has been felt in so many other ways.