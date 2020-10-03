Following return from injury, Damià Viader seals critical win for Union Omaha

The defender who helped seal a critical win for Union Omaha Saturday could not take a breath without pain two weeks ago.
Damià Viader had a broken rib, and he basically spent three consecutive days in bed — figuring then he’d likely be sidelined for most of the club’s stretch run this month.
Yet there he was on a brisk Saturday night at Werner Park, racing unmarked down the middle of the field in the second half of a must-win match for the Owls. The former Iowa Western standout tracked down a through ball and beat the opposing keeper for a lead-doubling goal. He assisted on another score a few minutes later.
Viader’s contributions fueled Union Omaha to a 3-0 win over Tormenta FC (3-5-4), and his return could give the Owls the extra boost they need in their final push for a spot in the USL League One title game on Oct. 30.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” Viader said.
The goal was his first of the year — it came just six minutes after he’d subbed into the match. But his impact for the Owls (6-3-4) has been felt in so many other ways.
He ranks inside the top 10 in the league in chances created. He has speed, and he can set the tone with his decisive play. Coach Jay Mims said Viader also has been the team’s most consistent defender.
“We’ve missed him, for sure,” Mims said.
There’s a reason Mims, back when he was building this Union Omaha roster, so aggressively pursued Viader, who was a junior college All-American in 2019 when he and the Reivers earned an at-large berth to the NJCAA national tournament. Viader was one of Mims’ first signees.
But he’d been out of the lineup since getting tackled and suffering that rib injury on Sept. 15.
“It was horrible,” Viader said.
He started to heal faster than expected, though. Maybe just in time for the Owls.
In addition to Viader’s return, the club debuted Tobias Otieno this past week. The 21-year-old midfielder, out of Kenya, has started the last two matches. He assisted on the Owls’ first goal Saturday.
Only three games remain for Union Omaha, but it’s still in the hunt for a championship in its inaugural year.
The top two teams at the end of the regular season get to play in the USL League One title match — Greenville SC (10-2-1) has already secured a berth. At least four teams, including the Owls, have a shot at second place.
So the margin for error is slim. But the confidence for Viader and his teammates is surging.
“We have the same ambition as always,” Viader said. “Obviously these points are huge for us. We’re going to do our best to make the playoffs. We’ve got to keep working every day.”
South Georgia (3-5-4)..........0 0—0
At Union Omaha (6-3-4).......1 2—3
Goals: UO, Evan Conway (Tobias Otieno), Damia Viader (Ethan Vanacore-Decker), John Scearce (Viader).
