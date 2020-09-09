For Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg, helping Royals has been a major league adjustment

Brian Poldberg is spending another summer preparing the Royals’ top prospects for their shot at the big leagues.
That’s nothing new for Poldberg. He was the organization’s Double-A manager at Northwest Arkansas for six years and has been Omaha’s Triple-A manager since 2014.
This summer around the ballpark, though, has been a major adjustment.
“It’s been very different,” Poldberg said last week. “Not having the excitement of playing before the crowd every night or going and playing different teams. It’s definitely been a different experience.”
With the minor league season canceled due to COVID-19, Poldberg is running the Royals’ alternate site in Kansas City, Kansas.
“J.J. (Picollo, the Royals assistant general manager) called me about the middle of June and asked if things got going if I could do that,” Poldberg said. “I said yes, so then it was just a matter of waiting to see if (Major League Baseball) would get going or not.”
A 60-game season was set in late June and the regular season started July 23. Every team restarted training camp with a 60-man pool, which was trimmed to a 30-man MLB roster.
The rest of the players from Kansas City’s pool went to the alternate site, which is on the west side of Kansas City.
Poldberg’s main objective is keeping those players sharp.
“The hardest part is these guys are used to playing against other team and keeping the excitement level up,” Poldberg said. “If you’re just (playing intersquad games) and some of these guys have been here the whole time, you have to keep it interesting and change things up a little bit.”
The daily routine, he said, includes batting practice, individual defensive work and bullpen sessions for pitchers. The intersquad games at the end of workouts typically last between three and six innings, depending on the number of pitchers who need work.
And while some players have been at the alternate site since the start, others are there rehabbing injuries or have been shuttled back and forth from the big league club.
August, for instance, was a busy with transactions. On 20 of the month’s 31 days, players were either sent to or recalled from the alternate site. Reliever Chance Adams was recalled three times during the month.
“The carrot is if someone gets hurt, you’re going to the big leagues,” Poldberg said. “That’s the big part, they’re one day away from getting called up. That helps kind of keep thing going and giving them something to work for.”
Poldberg said one of the positives about the alternate site is he’s been able to watch and work with some players who had been below Triple-A before this season.
Brady Singer and Kris Bubic moved up to earn spots in Kansas City’s starting rotation, while other pitching prospects like Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch have been at the alternate site.
“It’s been good to see players who are coming up,” Poldberg said. “We probably would have had our best pitching this year in Omaha that we’ve had in a while, but it just didn’t happen.”
And Poldberg has seen some young players come into their own with Kansas City this season. That includes reliever Josh Staumont, who pitched the previous three seasons in Omaha.
For the Royals, Staumont didn’t allow an earned run in 16 straight appearances before the White Sox’s Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run off him Sunday. Still, Staumont has struck out 30 in 17 innings, consistently throwing better than 100 mph.
“We’ve known he’s had the stuff to get up there,” Poldberg said. “For him to have some success has been fun to watch.”
Poldberg will continue his work at the alternate site at least through the end of the regular season, which is Sept. 27.
He said this summer he hasn’t missed all the early-morning flights when rushing from one city to another for games, but he’ll be glad when minor league baseball resumes.
“It’s like reading a bad fiction novel,” Poldberg said when describing 2020. “You never think it could happen, but it definitely happened this year.”