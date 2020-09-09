For Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg, helping Royals has been a major league adjustment

Poldberg’s main objective is keeping those players sharp.

“The hardest part is these guys are used to playing against other team and keeping the excitement level up,” Poldberg said. “If you’re just (playing intersquad games) and some of these guys have been here the whole time, you have to keep it interesting and change things up a little bit.”

The daily routine, he said, includes batting practice, individual defensive work and bullpen sessions for pitchers. The intersquad games at the end of workouts typically last between three and six innings, depending on the number of pitchers who need work.

And while some players have been at the alternate site since the start, others are there rehabbing injuries or have been shuttled back and forth from the big league club.

August, for instance, was a busy with transactions. On 20 of the month’s 31 days, players were either sent to or recalled from the alternate site. Reliever Chance Adams was recalled three times during the month.

“The carrot is if someone gets hurt, you’re going to the big leagues,” Poldberg said. “That’s the big part, they’re one day away from getting called up. That helps kind of keep thing going and giving them something to work for.”