Four of Nebraska's horse racing tracks have applied to host sprints in October and November

A desire to help Nebraska horsemen could lead to live racing in the next few months, though the races won’t take long to run.

Four of the state’s racetracks have applied to the Nebraska Racing Commission to run one-furlong sprints in October and November. The tracks had their regularly scheduled meets canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19.

Grand Island’s Fonner Park, which was able to hold a 40-day live meet this past spring, has not applied to run any additional races.

“While this year has been extremely difficult on our business, it is important to provide the Nebraska-bred horsemen an opportunity to compete for purses before the end of the year,’’ said Mike Newlin, Horsemen’s Park general manager.

The Omaha racetrack hopes to hold a one-furlong sprint three consecutive days — Oct. 23, 24 and 25. Lincoln Race Course seeks to run one sprint Nov. 2.

Newlin said each race would have a purse of $7,500.

“By running one-furlong sprints, it will allow the small population of Nebraska-bred horses to re-enter for several of the races at the other in-state tracks this fall,’’ he said.