Four of Nebraska's horse racing tracks have applied to host sprints in October and November

A desire to help Nebraska horsemen could lead to live racing in the next few months, though the races won’t take long to run.
Four of the state’s racetracks have applied to the Nebraska Racing Commission to run one-furlong sprints in October and November. The tracks had their regularly scheduled meets canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19.
Grand Island’s Fonner Park, which was able to hold a 40-day live meet this past spring, has not applied to run any additional races.
“While this year has been extremely difficult on our business, it is important to provide the Nebraska-bred horsemen an opportunity to compete for purses before the end of the year,’’ said Mike Newlin, Horsemen’s Park general manager.
The Omaha racetrack hopes to hold a one-furlong sprint three consecutive days — Oct. 23, 24 and 25. Lincoln Race Course seeks to run one sprint Nov. 2.
Newlin said each race would have a purse of $7,500.
“By running one-furlong sprints, it will allow the small population of Nebraska-bred horses to re-enter for several of the races at the other in-state tracks this fall,’’ he said.
Agricultural Park in Columbus seeks to run a sprint four consecutive days, from Oct. 8-11. Atokad Park in South Sioux City would run a sprint Oct. 17 and 18.
The races still need the approval of the commission, which is scheduled to address the requests Tuesday at its 1:30 p.m. meeting in Lincoln.
Newlin said it’s hoped that fans can watch the races but that would be subject to COVID-19 restrictions where the sprints would be held.
Horsemen’s Park experienced record attendance of 67,800 for its nine-day meet in 2019. The track was scheduled to race seven days over three weekends in May this year but that plan was scrubbed because of coronavirus concerns.
State racetracks affected by COVID-19 were granted a waiver by the commission regarding the need to hold at least one live race to maintain their simulcast license for the following year, as per state law. Newlin said it was still important to hold live races, even if they’re sprints that last perhaps 15 seconds.
“We want to run at least a few races,’’ he said. “Then hope for better things in 2021.’’
