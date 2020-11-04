 Skip to main content
Four Union Omaha players earn all-league honors
SOCCER

Evan Conway

Evan Conway, who made the all-league first team, led Union Omaha with six goals this season.

 LILY SMITHT/THE WORLD-HERALD

Four Union Omaha players earned all-league honors for their performances during the 2020 season.

Forward Evan Conway and defender Damia Viader, an Iowa Western product, were both named to the all-league first team in USL League One. Conway led his team with six goals.

Goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu and forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker, who led the league in assists, were on the second team.

The Owls finished second in the standings during their first year of existence. They earned a spot in the USL League One final, but the title game was canceled because of positive COVID-19 test results on Union Omaha’s team. Greenville SC won the championship.

A voting group of team executives and coaches in USL League One determined the end-of-year awards.

