Freshman Gabi Nordaker is right in the middle of Concordia volleyball’s undefeated start

Gabi Nordaker has made a good first impression on coach Ben Boldt and the Concordia volleyball team.

“(In her first match), she had a really good game and the first thing she said to me is there’s still a lot of things I want to get better at. That just kind of speaks to who she is,” Boldt said of the freshman from Millard West.

Concordia brought back an experienced team after reaching the round of 16 at nationals in 2019. But Nordaker has filled in a middle blocker spot as she leads the 3-0 Bulldogs in kills (35), solo blocks (5) and total blocks (15).

Nordaker also leads the NAIA in hitting efficiency (.552) and was named the national player of the week last week.

“I know what Gabi could bring just from watching her in high school and club ball. I knew she was a great volleyball player,” Boldt said. “I probably could put Gabi at any position on the court and she would probably do well at it.”

In a three-set win over Hastings, the 5-foot-10 Nordaker had 13 kills and eight blocks.

“She’s got natural blocking hands. When she blocks, the ball goes down,” Boldt said.