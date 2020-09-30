Freshman Gabi Nordaker is right in the middle of Concordia volleyball’s undefeated start

Gabi Nordaker has made a good first impression on coach Ben Boldt and the Concordia volleyball team.
“(In her first match), she had a really good game and the first thing she said to me is there’s still a lot of things I want to get better at. That just kind of speaks to who she is,” Boldt said of the freshman from Millard West.
Concordia brought back an experienced team after reaching the round of 16 at nationals in 2019. But Nordaker has filled in a middle blocker spot as she leads the 3-0 Bulldogs in kills (35), solo blocks (5) and total blocks (15).
Nordaker also leads the NAIA in hitting efficiency (.552) and was named the national player of the week last week.
“I know what Gabi could bring just from watching her in high school and club ball. I knew she was a great volleyball player,” Boldt said. “I probably could put Gabi at any position on the court and she would probably do well at it.”
In a three-set win over Hastings, the 5-foot-10 Nordaker had 13 kills and eight blocks.
“She’s got natural blocking hands. When she blocks, the ball goes down,” Boldt said.
And on offense, Nordaker is part of a balanced attack. Four other Bulldogs are averaging at least 2.2 kills per set. Senior setter Tara Callahan leads the NAIA with 12.22 assists per set.
“I think that’s the difference in our team from last year to this year. Anybody on any given day can be a go-to,” Boldt said. “I have a lot of trust in all our attackers.”
The only problem for the Bulldogs is they have been able to play only three matches — all three-set sweeps — because of opponents’ COVID-19 concerns.
Concordia’s season was scheduled to begin Sept. 5, but that match was canceled. Both of last week’s matches were postponed, and next week’s match with Doane already has been postponed. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Midland on Wednesday and Dordt on Friday, which will be their first matches since Sept. 19.
Teams throughout the GPAC have faced a similar issue. Only two of the league’s 12 teams have played more than eight matches, with Northwestern and Jamestown having played two each.
Boldt said his coaching staff has adjusted practices to keep them fresh. Last week, for instance, the staff turned a practice day into a tournament, presenting awards to the winners.
“It is what it is with our schedule. Our team has stayed focused, which I think is a testament to our senior class,” Boldt said. “It’s definitely a different year.”
How true that is.
In other Midlands notes:
» Speaking of scheduling issues, Hastings, because of an uptick in potential COVID cases and students in quarantine, has suspended all athletic events through Sunday. That includes the Hastings-Morningside football game, which has been moved to Nov. 21. It’s the second week in a row that Morningside will be idle.
» A pair of 36-hole NAIA golf events wrapped up play Tuesday.
At the NAIA National Preview in Silvis, Illinois, Bellevue finished second in a 15-team field, shooting rounds of 297 and 293. Individually, four Bruins were in the top 11, led by runner-up Andre Beccera, who had rounds of 71 and 73.
The fall portion of the GPAC championship was played at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. Morningside holds the 36-hole lead after shooting rounds of 295 and 291 and leads second-place Doane by 21 strokes. Morningside’s Jonny Douglas shot 67 Tuesday and is 5-under for the tournament, while Doane’s Conor Schubring is second at 2-under. The GPAC tournament finishes in the spring with 36 holes at Dakota Dunes.
