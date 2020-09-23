Gale Sayers, the Hall of Fame running back from Omaha, dies at 77

Gale Sayers, the Omaha native who became one of the greatest running backs of all-time, has died. He was 77.
The Hall of Famer, who suffered from dementia the past five years, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his elusive style. As a rookie in '65, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns. Four times an All-Pro, Sayers led the NFL in rushing in ’66 and ’69.
The numbers can’t possibly capture Sayers, whose highlights dazzled fans and baffled defenses.
“He took you by surprise even when you knew he was coming,” Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said.
On a sloppy day at Wrigley Field in ’65, Sayers produced 336 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on just 16 touches against San Francisco. Mud stained his white pants but didn’t slow him down. He scored on an 80-yard screen pass, a 50-yard run and an 85-yard punt return.
“The greatest performance in National Football League history,” Bears teammate Mike Ditka said decades later.
Sayers moved to North Omaha as a young boy. His parents struggled to give the family a solid roof, but Sayers and his brothers found a safety net in the neighborhood.
When their dad went to work polishing cars at 6 a.m., the boys took off on their bicycles to Adams Park. They collected pop bottles, turning them in for 2 cents apiece. They took old skates, nailed them to two-by-fours and turned them into skateboards, racing them down Grant Street.
As a junior at Central High, Sayers was the city’s top football player. The following season, 1960, Sayers excelled at tailback and linebacker, leading Central to an undefeated season, 7-0-1.
“Gale’s headlines,” Don Lee wrote in The World-Herald, “were harvested mostly from slashing, high-stepping, long-striding, hard-hitting, high-scoring runs.”
Said Omahan Mike Green, a former Husker running back: “All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be the next Gale Sayers.”
In Sayers’ last high school competition, he engaged in one of the great prep track-and-field duels in Nebraska history. Both Sayers and Lincoln High’s Bobby Williams — a future NFL defensive back — entered the ’61 state meet at Memorial Stadium among the national high school leaders in the long jump.
Sayers trailed by 1/4 inch entering his final attempt.
He summoned his track coach, Frank Smagacz, who’d coached Sayers on the football field, too. Smagacz tweaked Sayers’ angle of approach, then he offered a psychological tip, laying a handkerchief next to the pit at about 23-6. As Sayers turned his back, Smagacz kicked the target forward another foot.
Sayers sprinted down the runway, hit the board — “Lift!” Smagacz yelled — and sailed past the state record, past Williams’ mark and past the nation’s high school mark for 1961. Officials measured twice because they couldn’t believe where Sayers landed.
24-10½.
The record stood for more than 40 years.
After a long and turbulent recruiting battle, Sayers reneged on his Nebraska commitment and chose Kansas, where he earned All-America honors. He scored a 99-yard touchdown run at Nebraska in 1963.
Sayers took a prominent role in civil rights injustices. In March 1965, one day after Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Sayers joined a sit-in at the Kansas administration building to protest discrimination in university housing and the Greek system. Sayers was arrested.
“They accept me as a football star,” he said, “but not as a Negro.”
Football fans recognized Sayers’ talent in college, but few could’ve anticipated his early impact with the Chicago Bears.
In Sayers’ third regular-season game, he totaled 184 yards rushing and receiving at Green Bay. Two weeks later in Minnesota, Sayers scored four second-half touchdowns and compiled 324 all-purpose yards on 22 touches, including a 96-yard, go-ahead kickoff return with 2:18 left.
Sayers vomited before every game in ’65. Too nervous. But on the field he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching a bird in midair. He made turns others didn’t even see, at full speed.
A devastating knee injury in 1968 slowed Sayers down, but he recovered and led the league in rushing. A second knee injury ended his career in 1971.
Sayers made frequent trips to Omaha to see family, but he retired in small-town Indiana with his wife, Ardie, who cared for him.
