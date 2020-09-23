Gale Sayers, the Hall of Fame running back from Omaha, dies at 77

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gale Sayers, the Omaha native who became one of the greatest running backs of all-time, has died. He was 77.

The Hall of Famer, who suffered from dementia the past five years, invigorated the NFL in the 1960s with his elusive style. As a rookie in '65, Sayers scored a league-record 22 touchdowns. Four times an All-Pro, Sayers led the NFL in rushing in ’66 and ’69.

The numbers can’t possibly capture Sayers, whose highlights dazzled fans and baffled defenses.

“He took you by surprise even when you knew he was coming,” Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said.

On a sloppy day at Wrigley Field in ’65, Sayers produced 336 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on just 16 touches against San Francisco. Mud stained his white pants but didn’t slow him down. He scored on an 80-yard screen pass, a 50-yard run and an 85-yard punt return.

“The greatest performance in National Football League history,” Bears teammate Mike Ditka said decades later.

Sayers moved to North Omaha as a young boy. His parents struggled to give the family a solid roof, but Sayers and his brothers found a safety net in the neighborhood.