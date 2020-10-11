Gale Sayers' widow thankful for outpouring of support; 'It has really blown me away'

Ardie Sayers wanted to say thank you.

For the hundreds of tributes across the country to her husband, Gale, the hall of fame running back who died Sept. 23. Especially for the cards, flowers and messages from her hometown.

Within a week, Ardie received almost 400 calls and texts. She didn’t know how so many strangers found her phone number. She’s grateful they did.

“It makes me stronger just to know all the people that love him all over,” Ardie said. “It has really blown me away.”

Perhaps the most special honor came last Saturday at Kansas, where the Jayhawks unveiled an 8-foot-tall Sayers statue outside the stadium, a ceremony originally planned for last April until COVID-19 interfered.

Sayers will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery, and his wife would like to hold a proper memorial service. Again, the coronavirus has necessitated a delay.

“Let’s wait and pray that this pandemic goes down or goes away and we’ll just celebrate at a later date,” she said.