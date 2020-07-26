Golf notes: Ryan Vermeer, JJ Killeen vie for one of eight Pinnacle Bank Championship qualifier spots

Ryan Vermeer, Happy Hollow’s director of instruction, is paired with 2011 Omaha winner JJ Killeen in Monday’s open qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

They have an 8:21 a.m. tee time at Bent Tree Golf Club east of Council Bluffs. Half the hopefuls trying to get into the PBC are at Bent Tree, and the remainder are at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. Four spots in the PBC, which starts Thursday at Indian Creek, are available at each site.

Killeen, 38, hasn’t played in a Korn Ferry event since 2016. He had shoulder injuries in 2013 and 2014 after his one season on the PGA Tour in 2012.

At Indian Creek on Monday is the PBC’s Vetter Senior Living pro-am. As of Thursday, 20 of a possible 28 foursomes had been sold.

Oklahoma grad wins Korn Ferry Tour event

Max McGreevy is the newest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.

By shooting a back-nine 31 on Sunday, the 2017 Oklahoma graduate won the Price Cutter Charity Classic in Springfield, Missouri, by one stroke over Jose de Jesus Rodriguez of Mexico.