Golf notes: Wahoo sisters make quarterfinals of match-play tourney

Wahoo sisters Lauren and Haley Thiele went 1-2 in qualifying and won their first matches Monday in the Nebraska women’s match-play championship at Kearney Country Club.
Lauren Thiele, last year’s runner-up, beat Kristin Goertz of Omaha 2 and 1. Haley Thiele posted a 4-and-3 win over Neely Adler of Lincoln. In qualifying, Lauren shot 72 and Haley 74.
Also in Tuesday’s quarterfinals are state junior champion Danica Badura of Aurora, Hannah Hunke of Snyder, Sydney Taake of Papillion, Katie Ruge and Emily Karmazin of Omaha and Ricki Hickstein of Chadron.
Defending champion Kate Strickland from Lincoln did not enter.
Qualifying scores: Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, 72; Haley Thiele, Wahoo, 74; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 75; Kira Mestl, Ogallala, 76; Shelly Liddick, Bellevue, 78; Emily Karmazin, Omaha, 80; Kayla Barnes, Bellevue, 80; Danica Badura, Aurora, 80; Kenzey Kanno, Morrill, 80; Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 80; Hannah Hunke, Snyder, 81; Ricki Hickstein, Chadron, 81; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 82; Jalea Culliver, Omaha, 82; Neely Adler, Lincoln, 82; Kristin Goertz, Omaha, 83 (won playoff). Failed to qualify: Lacie Fox, Beemer, 83; Baylee Steele, North Platte, 83; Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 83; Harley Hiltibrand, Brule, 84; Brandi Lemek, Doniphan, 84; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 84; Elly Speece, La Vista, 84; Jane Pohlman, Omaha, 84; Hunter Gillis, Omaha, 85; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 86; Allison Temple, Norfolk, 87; Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln, 87; Katherine Wilson, Omaha, 87; Cassidy Ulrich, Hartington, 91; Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln, 91.
First round: L. Thiele (1) def. Goertz (16), 2 and 1; Karmazin (8) def. Barnes (9), 19 holes; Taake (13) def. Mestl (4), 1 up; Hunke (12) def. Liddick (5), 2 and 1; H. Thiele (2) def. Adler (15) 4 and 3; Badura (10) def. Kanno (7), 3 and 2; Ruge (3) def. Culliver (14), 5 and 3; Hickstein (11) def. Hanna (6), 4 and 3.
Omaha championship will be held at Tregaron
The Greater Omaha Golf Championship is going to Tregaron in Bellevue for the first time.
The 36-hole men’s tournament will be Aug. 8 and 9 at the 6,508-yard, par-71 course that brings water into play on half of the holes. The six flights, determined by handicap, include championship and senior divisions. Last year’s champion was Zach Hoffman of Omaha.
The entry fee is $135, and registrations are taken online only at omahagolf.org/register.php. The entry deadline is Aug. 3.
All-class boys invite coming to Indian Creek
After separate invitationals for Class A and Class C boys who lost their spring seasons to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska Golf Association and Nebraska Section PGA are sponsoring Thursday’s All-State Invitational at Indian Creek.
A field of 72 from all four classifications of boys golf will play the two nines at Indian Creek that will be used next week for the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Among the entrants is Lauren Thiele, who plays on the Wahoo Neumann boys team.
Two more earn exemptions to Pinnacle Bank Championship
Will Grimmer and Jordan Niebrugge have received sponsor’s exemptions in the restricted-qualifiers category to the Pinnacle Bank Championship. The tournament’s other sponsor’s exemptions are Omaha brothers Carson and Alex Schaake, who won qualifying events.
Grimmer turned pro last year. Niebrugge also received an Omaha exemption in 2018.
Results sheet
» Creighton senior Nate Vontz from Lincoln weathered a second-day birdie blitz by Calvin Freeman to win the Fremont Invitational by one stroke at 4-under 138. Freeman made nine birdies in his final-round 63, which followed a no-birdie 76 on the first day.
Leaders: Nate Vontz, 138; Calvin Freeman, 139; Caleb Badura, 141; Andy Sajevic, Travis Minzel, 142; Vance Janssen, 143; Danny Woodhead, Patrick Duffy, 144; Brian Csipkes, William Wears, 146.
» Justin Herron of Oak Hills is the Nebraska Section PGA qualifier for the Assistant PGA Professional Championship. At Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island last week, his 5-under 139 total for 36 holes was two strokes ahead of the field. Alternates: Mike Coatman, Lincoln, 141; Jay Cottam, Kearney, 142; Andrew Storm, 145.
» Nebraska was second in the Girls Four-State tournament in Columbia, Missouri. On the team were Kaitlyn Hanna and Emily Karmazin of Omaha, Baylee Steele of North Platte, Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln, Danica Badura of Aurora and Lauren Thiele of Wahoo.
» NWAGA tournaments:
Bobbie Hopp Challenge at Beatrice CC: Azalea Flight, Annie Bougger and Julie Olson, Lincoln. Magnolia Flight, Shirly Rochelle, Blair, and Jackie Warrick, Omaha. Tea Olive Flight, Pam Carmines and Sarah Nordlund, Omaha. Golden Bell Flight, Sally Bryson, Kearney, and Shelly Miratsky, Bellevue. Cameilla Flight, Susan Kelley and Linda Mruz, Omaha. Juniper Flight, Trichel Jorgensen, Papillion and Sarah Masters, Omaha.
» Club championships:
Shadow Ridge — Championship flight: Kirk Lavengood. First flight: Tim Olson. Second flight: Bob Borders. Third flight: Rod Kush. Fourth flight: Matt Rose. Women’s flight: Maggie Rutford. Senior men’s flight: Kirk Lavengood and Tom O’Brien, tie. Senior women’s flight: Beth Morton.
