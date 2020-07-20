Golf notes: Wahoo sisters make quarterfinals of match-play tourney

First round: L. Thiele (1) def. Goertz (16), 2 and 1; Karmazin (8) def. Barnes (9), 19 holes; Taake (13) def. Mestl (4), 1 up; Hunke (12) def. Liddick (5), 2 and 1; H. Thiele (2) def. Adler (15) 4 and 3; Badura (10) def. Kanno (7), 3 and 2; Ruge (3) def. Culliver (14), 5 and 3; Hickstein (11) def. Hanna (6), 4 and 3.

Omaha championship will be held at Tregaron

The Greater Omaha Golf Championship is going to Tregaron in Bellevue for the first time.

The 36-hole men’s tournament will be Aug. 8 and 9 at the 6,508-yard, par-71 course that brings water into play on half of the holes. The six flights, determined by handicap, include championship and senior divisions. Last year’s champion was Zach Hoffman of Omaha.

The entry fee is $135, and registrations are taken online only at omahagolf.org/register.php. The entry deadline is Aug. 3.

All-class boys invite coming to Indian Creek

After separate invitationals for Class A and Class C boys who lost their spring seasons to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska Golf Association and Nebraska Section PGA are sponsoring Thursday’s All-State Invitational at Indian Creek.