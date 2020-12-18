GPAC announces men's and women's soccer postseason honors

Will Pointon of Hastings was named the GPAC's co-defensive soccer player of the year when the conference announced its postseason honors Friday.

Pointon shared the honor with Morningside's Bjarne Huth. Morningside also had the offensive player of the year in Okan Golge and coach of the year in Tom Maxon. Morningside won the regular-season title, just ahead of Briar Cliff and Hastings.

The all-conference first-team also included two of Pointon's teammates, forward Lukas Goetz and midfielder Gorka Martinez as well as Midland defender Jared Money.

The GPAC women's offensive player of the year was Flor Suarez of champion Briar Cliff, while Morningside's Payton Harmon was defensive player of the year. ​First-team members included Jaqueline Gilbert and Holly Bosley of Hastings and Concordia's Mikeila Martinez and Grace Soenksen.

