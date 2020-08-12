Only $5 for 5 months

While NCAA institutions are moving football games to the spring, some NAIA conferences are planning to play on this fall.

On Wednesday, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Council of Presidents affirmed its commitment to playing a fall athletic season.

The council, in reviewing data and incidence of COVID-19 in the region, believes health and safety mechanisms can be put in place for a fall season. The GPAC includes schools from Nebraska, northwestern Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The council issued guidelines from its GPAC Return to Play Task Force, which include testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures and fan attendance protocols.

According to its release, the GPAC hopes to allow fans at most competitions, a number that may fluctuate during the season. The GPAC will require face masks at all competitions.

"It is important that we work together as member institutions of our confernece to create the best possible outcomes for a successful season ahead," GPAC commissioner Corey Westra said."We are all committed to making this season a success."

GPAC team practices are permitted to start on Saturday. The first date of competition is Sept. 5, with the first date for football games set for Sept. 12.

