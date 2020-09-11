GPAC is opening football season with rivalry games

The GPAC’s shortened football season kicks off Saturday with a couple of rivalry games.
That includes a showdown between two-time defending NAIA champion Morningside and Northwestern, which was ranked 10th in last season’s final poll. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. in Sioux City,
“Whether it’s the beginning of the year or the end, it’s always a great deal taking on those guys,” said running back Arnijae ‘AP’ Ponder, an Omaha Burke graduate who is Morningside’s career rushing leader. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, they’re going to get us their best.”
Their meeting took place on Nov. 16 last season when both had 8-0 records. Northwestern led 13-10 at halftime, but Morningside controlled the third quarter and won 37-27. Ponder finished that day with 232 yards on 28 carries.
Ponder, who has rushed for 4,165 yards and 53 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Mustangs, is just one of the playmakers Morningside brings back from an offense that averaged 52.5 points a game in 2019.
Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck passed for 4,303 yards and 49 TDs, while Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier had 1,377 receiving yards and 17 TDs.
“I feel super comfortable,” Dolincheck said of entering his second year as starter. “The offense has been clicking really well in the offseason.”
Northwestern returns seven starters on offense, led by senior quarterback Tyson Kooima, who threw for 3,007 yards last season, and Shane Solberg, who holds nearly every school receiving record.
Another rivalry game is scheduled at 6 p.m. in Crete as Concordia faces Doane.
While both teams are looking to be improved on offense, they’re traditionally solid on defense — Concordia returns All-America linebacker Lane Napier. Doane edged the Bulldogs 17-10 last season.
“Anytime you have this much buildup to the season and then you have your biggest rival first the first game, it should be a lot of fun,” Concordia coach Patrick Daberkow said. “Our guys are really looking forward to it.”
