GPAC is opening football season with rivalry games

The GPAC’s shortened football season kicks off Saturday with a couple of rivalry games.

That includes a showdown between two-time defending NAIA champion Morningside and Northwestern, which was ranked 10th in last season’s final poll. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. in Sioux City,

“Whether it’s the beginning of the year or the end, it’s always a great deal taking on those guys,” said running back Arnijae ‘AP’ Ponder, an Omaha Burke graduate who is Morningside’s career rushing leader. “We know it’s going to be a challenge, they’re going to get us their best.”

Their meeting took place on Nov. 16 last season when both had 8-0 records. Northwestern led 13-10 at halftime, but Morningside controlled the third quarter and won 37-27. Ponder finished that day with 232 yards on 28 carries.

Ponder, who has rushed for 4,165 yards and 53 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Mustangs, is just one of the playmakers Morningside brings back from an offense that averaged 52.5 points a game in 2019.

Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck passed for 4,303 yards and 49 TDs, while Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier had 1,377 receiving yards and 17 TDs.