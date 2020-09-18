 Skip to main content
Hastings running back Tyree Nesmith is back after ACL injury
FOOTBALL

Hastings running back Tyree Nesmith is back after ACL injury

Tyree Nesmith finally was back on the field and back in the end zone last Saturday.

Tyree Nesmith rushed for 108 yards and a career-best four touchdowns in a win over Dakota Wesleyan.

The Hastings College running back rushed for 108 yards and a career-best four touchdowns as the Broncos ran over Dakota Wesleyan 45-7 in their season opener.

Nesmith missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL suffered during practice last spring.

“It was one of those freak things, nobody was around him,” Hastings coach Tony Harper said of Nesmith’s injury. “But he’s a competitor. He’s a young man who’s a leader on this team.”

That made last season even more difficult. Nesmith ran for 483 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 when he backed up Tahj Willingham, who is second on the school’s career rushing list. He watched from the sidelines last year as Hastings went 2-8, losing its last eight games by an average of 36 points.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie to you, he was frustrated. You could tell it. As the season progressed, he was frustrated that he couldn’t be out there and help us,” Harper said. “But he came back, he rehabbed the heck out of it. Now he’s about 85, 90% of where he needs to be.”

The 6-foot, 216-pound Nesmith can get the tough yards in the red zone — all four of last week’s touchdowns were inside the 10-yard line. He also adds a different dimension to Hastings’ attack.

“We missed his physicality in the run game. He’s a bigger back that we haven’t had here in a while. We lost that (last season), we lost his experience,” Harper said. “It adds another person back there who can do some special things.”

Hastings returned many of its top offensive skill players. Brett Simonsen added 78 yards on 14 carries last week — he rushed for a team-best 704 yards in 2019. Keiotey Stenhouse, who had 53 catches last season, had a TD reception last week, while Jesse Ulrich threw for 184 yards. Ulrich, who filled in at running back for Hastings last season, was the quarterback who led Ord to the Class C-1 state final in 2018.

As a team, Hastings rushed for 247 yards against Wesleyan.

“I think a lot of credit needs to go to what the O-line did last Saturday, opening up holes like they did,” Harper said.

Controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial when the Broncos face Concordia in Seward at 6 p.m. Saturday. Jonah Weyand rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns last week to lead Concordia to a 24-7 win at Doane.

“That’s going to be key for both of us: who can run the football, who can stay in front of the chains,” Harper said.

