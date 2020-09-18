Hastings running back Tyree Nesmith is back after ACL injury

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tyree Nesmith finally was back on the field and back in the end zone last Saturday.

The Hastings College running back rushed for 108 yards and a career-best four touchdowns as the Broncos ran over Dakota Wesleyan 45-7 in their season opener.

Nesmith missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL suffered during practice last spring.

“It was one of those freak things, nobody was around him,” Hastings coach Tony Harper said of Nesmith’s injury. “But he’s a competitor. He’s a young man who’s a leader on this team.”

That made last season even more difficult. Nesmith ran for 483 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 when he backed up Tahj Willingham, who is second on the school’s career rushing list. He watched from the sidelines last year as Hastings went 2-8, losing its last eight games by an average of 36 points.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie to you, he was frustrated. You could tell it. As the season progressed, he was frustrated that he couldn’t be out there and help us,” Harper said. “But he came back, he rehabbed the heck out of it. Now he’s about 85, 90% of where he needs to be.”