Omaha's Hefflinger Park will host the city’s first national BMX event Oct. 9 through 11.

The USA BMX MidAmerica Nationals will bring nearly 700 riders to the track southwest of 108th Street and West Maple Road. Fans will be allowed under USA BMX health and safety protocols. Admission and parking is free but donations are accepted.

Food trucks and concessions will be available throughout the weekend races.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing, racing and hanging out with our extended BMX family from across the country as they visit the great city of Omaha,” Todd Kay, Omaha BMX track operator, said in a release.

The MidAmerica Nationals were initially scheduled for Raytown, Missouri. The Omaha Sports Commission worked with Omaha BMX to bring the event to the city.

Races will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. Oct. 11. The full racing schedule, health and safety protocols and other event information are available at omahasports.org/usa-bmx.