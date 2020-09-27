Here’s how to cook that trout you’ll soon be reeling in

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In mid-October, trout will be stocked across Nebraska in small city park ponds and state park lakes. Keep your catch fresh and you can have a wonderful meal.

Fish are a perishable food product, and the quality of the meal is only as good as the handling of the fish after the catch. If practical, fish can be kept alive until just before cleaning.

The best method is to keep them as cold as possible, as soon as possible. If you know you are going to keep fish, take along a cooler with ice and place them in it immediately after catching.

A 10-inch rainbow trout is one of the easiest fish to prepare for the pan. It is not necessary, or advisable, to skin or filet a small trout, as they have delicate flesh that is best kept whole. The method is to remove the internal organs and gills, and then wash.

Do this by making an incision along the belly from the vent to the gills, and disposing of the entrails. The gills may take a little more cutting to release them from the head. The head can be left on or removed depending on the diner’s sensibility. Notice a dark area inside and along the spine of the fish. This is the fish’s kidney and can be removed by gently rubbing while washing. It does not change the cooked product if left in.