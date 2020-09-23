'His like will never be seen again': Quotes remembering Gale Sayers

Gale Sayers died Wednesday. Considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, Sayers grew up in Omaha after his family moved here when he was a child. He graduated from Central High School, then starred at Kansas before a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears.
Here's a collection of quotes remembering the great Gale Sayers:
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: "The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players. Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness. Gale's quiet unassuming demeanor belied his determination, competitiveness and compassion."
Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen: "Gale Sayers was someone who I admired long before I arrived in Chicago. I loved his approach to the game and of course, how he played it. He inspired me to be great in a city that loves sports like no other."
Former Oklahoma and NFL running back Spencer Tillman: "We've lost another friend. ... Few flashed as bright in so little time as a pro."
Actor Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed Sayers in the movie "Brian's Song": "My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend, Gale Sayers. Portraying Gale in Brian's song was a true honor and one of the (highlights) of my career. He was an extraordinary human being with the kindest heart."
Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard: "Almost one year ago to the day, I flew up to Chicago to receive the Gale Sayers Award and be inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. I was moved to tears as stories were told about his greatness. An honor to be mentioned in the same breath. We lost a giant today."
Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker: "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale Sayers. ... We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations."
Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey: "Football fans know well Gale's many accomplishments on the field: a rare combination of speed and power as the game's most electrifying runner, a dangerous kick returner, his comeback from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing, and becoming the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. People who weren't even football fans came to know Gale through the TV movie 'Brians' Song,' about his friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo. Fifty years later, the movie's message that brotherhood and love needn't be defined by skin color, still resonates. Coach Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: 'His like will never be seen again.'"
Chicago Bears teammate and Hall of Famer Dick Butkus: "Will miss a great friend who helped me become the player I became because after practicing and scrimmage against Gale I knew I could play against anybody. We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person."
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly: "Wichita native and 'Kansas Comet' Gale Sayers was one of the best to play. He was more than just a football legend — he was a kind, inspirational and compassionate man. We lost an extraordinary Kansan today."
Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson: "The Kansas Comet was one of the most underrated (running backs) of all time and personally one of my favorites. Prayers for Gale and his family."
