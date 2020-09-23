'His like will never be seen again': Quotes remembering Gale Sayers

Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard: "Almost one year ago to the day, I flew up to Chicago to receive the Gale Sayers Award and be inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. I was moved to tears as stories were told about his greatness. An honor to be mentioned in the same breath. We lost a giant today."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker: "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale Sayers. ... We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations."

Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey: "Football fans know well Gale's many accomplishments on the field: a rare combination of speed and power as the game's most electrifying runner, a dangerous kick returner, his comeback from a serious knee injury to lead the league in rushing, and becoming the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. People who weren't even football fans came to know Gale through the TV movie 'Brians' Song,' about his friendship with teammate Brian Piccolo. Fifty years later, the movie's message that brotherhood and love needn't be defined by skin color, still resonates. Coach Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: 'His like will never be seen again.'"