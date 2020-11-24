Horse racing dates set in Nebraska for 2021, but pandemic's impact still uncertain

The Nebraska Racing Commission approved 61 days of live racing in 2021 at a meeting held Tuesday in Lincoln.

That’s nine more than the minimum needed to maintain 2022 simulcast licenses, as per state law.

Commission chairman Dennis Lee said it remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect racing. Last year, only Fonner Park held its scheduled live meet because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We went through this last year with a great amount of anticipation and you saw what happened," Lee said. “We honestly don’t know what the environment will be when we plan to start racing in February."

Fonner once again asked for the most dates. The Grand Island facility will run 31 days, from Feb. 19-May 1.

The track ran its meet last year without fans while setting records in simulcast handle, primarily because it was one of the few racetracks in America running at the time.

Omaha’s Horsemen’s Park will run two days in early May. The track was granted the dates of May 8-9, but General Manager Mike Newlin said that probably will change to May 7-8 to avoid racing on Mother’s Day.