Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act signed into law

He told the racing publication The Paulick Report that the two had gone their separate ways after Dazzling Falls retired. Turco went back to his base at Oklahoma’s Remington Park and the colt, which ran in the 1995 Kentucky Derby, went off to begin his stud career.

Turco, who had been busy with his growing stable, said seven years passed before he was able to pay a visit to his star runner.

“When I did have the opportunity to see him, he was out in this big pasture,’’ the Omaha-born trainer said. “He ran the length of that thing right to me and I thought, ‘My God, he remembered me after all these years.’’’

Turco said he felt so guilty that he would visit Dazzling Falls every chance he got.

Not bred in Nebraska

A reader questioned whether Dazzling Falls was indeed the only Nebraska-bred to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Other Derby horses have had Nebraska ties but none were state-breds.

Omaha won the Triple Crown in 1935 but was bred in Kentucky. Kauai King, owned by Omahan Mike Ford, won the 1966 Derby but was bred in Maryland.