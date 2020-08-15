Horse racing notes: Omaha owners Gary and Mary West look to claim share of purse

The Wests want their money.
Omaha thoroughbred owners Gary and Mary West issued a statement this week saying the decision by race organizers to withhold their colt’s first-place purse money from the $20 million Saudi Cup was both unfair and unprecedented in the history of horse racing.
The thoroughbred publication BloodHorse reported that the letter, attributed to Gary West and Coolmore Farm, came two days after the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia awarded prize money to the connections of horses who ran second through 10th in the Feb. 29 race. First-place money would continue to be denied the Wests’ Maximum Security pending the results of an investigation.
A total of $10 million is being withheld in the aftermath of a federal indictment in March that charged the 4-year-old colt’s trainer at the time, Jason Servis, with allegations of administering illegal substances to the horses under his care. That list included Maximum Security, who won the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified for interference.
The JCSA said it can’t reach a fair and reasonable decision on the outcome of the race without relevant evidence that has been gathered by United States federal authorities in a sealed indictment.
The letter from the Wests and Coolmore Farm, who co-own Maximum Security, contends that the indictment of Servis was limited to his conduct from February through October of 2019. It added that Maximum Security has never tested positive for an illegal or prohibited substance during his career.
The JCSA has said in the past that there has been a delay in receiving results of postrace testing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his first race since the Saudi Cup, Maximum Security won the San Diego Handicap last month at Del Mar racetrack in suburban San Diego for new trainer Bob Baffert.
Problems for Turf Paradise
Add Arizona’s Turf Paradise to the list of racetracks affected by the pandemic.
Jerry Simms, who has owned the racetrack since 2000, told the Arizona Racing Commission this week that the track will not run its scheduled 2020-21 race meet. The track originally had sought to modify its live racing dates, pushing the start back to mid-October.
Located in Phoenix, Turf Paradise first opened in 1956. The track used to be a stepping-stone toward spring and summer racing in other states, including Nebraska.
Most of the Nebraska tracks this year — with the exception of Grand Island’s Fonner Park — also were forced to cancel their live meets because of COVID-19.
Jockeys on the mend
Two jockeys with Nebraska ties, Channing Hill and Luis Quinones, continue to recuperate from racing injuries.
Hill, who was born in Grand Island and graduated from Columbus High, underwent surgery in April after back and neck injuries resulted from a spill at Oaklawn Racecourse in Arkansas. He is the son of retired Nebraska circuit jockey Allen Hill.
Channing began riding at Iowa’s Prairie Meadows at age 16 and was an Eclipse Award finalist in 2005 as outstanding apprentice jockey. He had a mount aboard Fast and Accurate in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.
Quinones, who rode on the Nebraska circuit several years ago, was injured in a fall in early June at Mountaineer Park in West Virginia. He suffered a broken hip and pelvis.
In 1994 — the penultimate year of live racing at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack — Quinonez finished third in the jockey standings with 59 wins in 385 mounts. He finished behind Jeff Faul (89 wins) and Chris Valovich (66 wins).
A few months before his spill, Quinones was named the recipient of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award. The national award honors those whose careers and personal character earn esteem in the sport of thoroughbred racing.
Longtime trainer dies
Horse racing lost one of its legendary trainers Wednesday when Mel Stute passed away in California at age 93.
Stute won more than 2,000 races in a career that began in the late 1940s and ended when he retired in 2011. His horses had purse earnings of more than $55 million.
His peak years came in the mid-1980s when he saddled Snow Chief to victory in the 1986 Preakness.
One of Stute’s other famous stakes winners was Telly’s Pop, co-owned by actor Telly Savalas.
Fans at Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs officials announced this week that attendance for the Sept. 5 running of the Kentucky Derby will be limited to 23,000 fans — less than 14% of total capacity from the 2015 attendance record of 170,513.
The track released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that officials hope will still allow fans to attend the 146th running of the $3 million race. It has been postponed four months from its traditional first Saturday in May date because of COVID-19.
The race, first contested in 1875, is the longest continually held major sporting event in America.
Lukas tests positive for COVID
Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas was under home isolation this week in Kentucky after testing positive for COVID-19.
The condition of the 84-year-old was announced on Twitter by his grandson, Brady.
“Wayne recently tested positive and has since been isolating at home, following CDC and health care provider recommendations,’’ the tweet said. “Wayne is on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track.’’
Lukas has trained 14 Triple Crown winners, more than anyone else. He also has won a record 20 Breeder’s Cup races.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.