Horse racing notes: Omaha owners Gary and Mary West look to claim share of purse

The Wests want their money.

Omaha thoroughbred owners Gary and Mary West issued a statement this week saying the decision by race organizers to withhold their colt’s first-place purse money from the $20 million Saudi Cup was both unfair and unprecedented in the history of horse racing.

The thoroughbred publication BloodHorse reported that the letter, attributed to Gary West and Coolmore Farm, came two days after the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia awarded prize money to the connections of horses who ran second through 10th in the Feb. 29 race. First-place money would continue to be denied the Wests’ Maximum Security pending the results of an investigation.

A total of $10 million is being withheld in the aftermath of a federal indictment in March that charged the 4-year-old colt’s trainer at the time, Jason Servis, with allegations of administering illegal substances to the horses under his care. That list included Maximum Security, who won the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified for interference.

The JCSA said it can’t reach a fair and reasonable decision on the outcome of the race without relevant evidence that has been gathered by United States federal authorities in a sealed indictment.