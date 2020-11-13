'How did he do that?': Morningside receiver Reid Jurgensmeier brings consistency and big plays

There's been a level of consistency to Morningside receiver Reid Jurgensmeier's senior season.
In all seven games this fall, the Wahoo Neumann graduate has had at least 115 yards receiving and a touchdown as the two-time defending NAIA champions have increased their win streak to 36.
His production has been steady and reliable. But watching from the sidelines, coach Steve Ryan said there's also a wow factor to Jurgensmeier.
"He's had five or 10 catches this year where you go, 'How did he do that?'" Ryan said. "Reid is really intelligent, uses his body and leverage really well. And he's a great route-runner."
Those assets have allowed the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jurgensmeier to catch 17 touchdowns this season as he leads the NAIA in scoring. Entering Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Doane (2-5), he needs 32 yards to top 1,000 for a second straight year.
Jurgensmeier is on pace for the best season of his career. As a sophomore, he caught 58 passes for 858 yards from quarterback Trent Solsma, who holds all of Morningside's career passing records. Last season when Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck stepped in as the starter, Jurgensmeier caught 69 passes for 1,377 yards and 17 TDs.
"I've been really fortunate to spend my four years here having those two guys throwing footballs to me," Jurgensmeier said. "They're two of the better quarterbacks ever to not only come through this program but any program in the NAIA. Just to be able to do my thing and know the ball will be where I want it every time kind of makes my job easy."
It's also put him in Morningside's record book. In September, he set the single-game record by catching five TD passes against Midland. In the past two weeks, Jurgensmeier moved into second place on the program's career receiving yards list (3,413) and became the second Mustang with at least 50 TD catches. He's behind Connor Niles, Jurgensmeier's teammate for two years and now a member of the coaching staff, on those lists. Niles had more than 6,300 receiving yards.
Jurgensmeier talks with Niles while making in-game adjustments on Saturdays. Ryan said both receivers' football IQ is "incredible."
"Being around him everyday in practice makes everybody better," Jurgensmeier said.
Morningside (7-0) has two regular-season games left - after Doane on Saturday, the Mustangs host Hastings on Nov. 21. They typically then would head right into the NAIA playoffs, but it will be a different scenario in 2020.
Because of the pandemic, the NAIA playoffs won't start until April with the final in May.
"As of now, it hasn't really hit that in two weeks we'll be done with the fall season. Right now, it just seems like any other year," Jurgensmeier said. "But when there's no playoffs for (four) months, it will be weird. We'll just have to make the best of it like all the other teams."
As the season winds down, Jurgensmeier isn't the only Mustang approaching career milestone numbers. Dolincheck, a junior, is 138 yards away from 7,000. A week ago against Concordia, he threw for a season-high 442 and now leads the NAIA in passing yards per game with 333.1.
And running back AP Ponder is 28 away from 5,000 yards rushing. The Omaha Burke graduate is the program's career rushing leader and has 807 yards this season.
