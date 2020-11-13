'How did he do that?': Morningside receiver Reid Jurgensmeier brings consistency and big plays

It's also put him in Morningside's record book. In September, he set the single-game record by catching five TD passes against Midland. In the past two weeks, Jurgensmeier moved into second place on the program's career receiving yards list (3,413) and became the second Mustang with at least 50 TD catches. He's behind Connor Niles, Jurgensmeier's teammate for two years and now a member of the coaching staff, on those lists. Niles had more than 6,300 receiving yards.

Jurgensmeier talks with Niles while making in-game adjustments on Saturdays. Ryan said both receivers' football IQ is "incredible."

"Being around him everyday in practice makes everybody better," Jurgensmeier said.

Morningside (7-0) has two regular-season games left - after Doane on Saturday, the Mustangs host Hastings on Nov. 21. They typically then would head right into the NAIA playoffs, but it will be a different scenario in 2020.

Because of the pandemic, the NAIA playoffs won't start until April with the final in May.

"As of now, it hasn't really hit that in two weeks we'll be done with the fall season. Right now, it just seems like any other year," Jurgensmeier said. "But when there's no playoffs for (four) months, it will be weird. We'll just have to make the best of it like all the other teams."