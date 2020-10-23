How Union Omaha can reach the USL League One title match

He thinks they will. Because Saturday’s finale is another must-win game.

“We’ve got to get the focus back on Fort Lauderdale,” Mims said. “And I’ve been proud all year with how mature they are with that type of stuff. Our guys have been amazing.”

The top two USL League One teams will play for a championship next week. Greenville has already secured a berth in the title game. The second spot is still up for grabs.

Here’s a breakdown of the second-place race heading into the final day of regular-season action:

» Richmond came back to beat Orlando on Wednesday, so it moved into a tie for second place with Union Omaha (26 points). North Texas SC is in fourth place (24 points).

» All three second-place contenders are at home Saturday. Richmond hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 5:30 p.m. Union Omaha hosts Fort Lauderdale at 7 p.m. North Texas hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC at 7:30 p.m.

» If both Richmond and Union Omaha earn three points with a win Saturday, they’ll still be tied in the standings. But the Kickers will advance to the title game because of the first tiebreaking procedure (total wins). So for the Owls to get a championship match berth, they'll need to win while Richmond either loses or draws.