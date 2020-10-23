How Union Omaha can reach the USL League One title match

Union Omaha’s coach could hear the roar from his players in the locker room as he prepared for the squad’s Wednesday morning training session.
The three-team race for second place — and a title game berth — is coming down to the wire in USL League One.
And Omaha’s new soccer club is right in the thick of it.
So for a short time Wednesday morning, coach Jay Mims decided to let his guys embrace the drama of the final week.
They cheered as Orlando City B went up 1-0 on second-place Richmond Kickers early in a Wednesday match that the guys put on the locker room TVs. A few moments later, the Owls were all watching a five-minute highlight reel of their impressive Sunday road win over first-place Greenville Triumph SC.
But the fun was over after that.
Mims had an in-depth film session ready, covering his team’s areas for improvement and certain tactical elements ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against Fort Lauderdale CF.
Well before the end of Orlando-Richmond Wednesday, the Union Omaha players were out on the Werner Park field for practice, sprinting across the grass on a cloudy and chilly morning.
Time to flip the switch, Mims told the team.
He thinks they will. Because Saturday’s finale is another must-win game.
“We’ve got to get the focus back on Fort Lauderdale,” Mims said. “And I’ve been proud all year with how mature they are with that type of stuff. Our guys have been amazing.”
The top two USL League One teams will play for a championship next week. Greenville has already secured a berth in the title game. The second spot is still up for grabs.
Here’s a breakdown of the second-place race heading into the final day of regular-season action:
» Richmond came back to beat Orlando on Wednesday, so it moved into a tie for second place with Union Omaha (26 points). North Texas SC is in fourth place (24 points).
» All three second-place contenders are at home Saturday. Richmond hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 5:30 p.m. Union Omaha hosts Fort Lauderdale at 7 p.m. North Texas hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC at 7:30 p.m.
» If both Richmond and Union Omaha earn three points with a win Saturday, they’ll still be tied in the standings. But the Kickers will advance to the title game because of the first tiebreaking procedure (total wins). So for the Owls to get a championship match berth, they'll need to win while Richmond either loses or draws.
» If Union Omaha were to earn only one point with a draw Saturday, it would need the Kickers to lose. Then second place belongs to the Owls — unless North Texas defeats Tormenta, ties Omaha in the standings and advances based on the second tiebreaker (goal differential).
» If The Owls lose Saturday, their debut season is over.
