Inaki Aldao is taking every opportunity to help Bellevue men's soccer team win

Mark Heath-Preston describes Inaki Aldao as a good finisher on the soccer field.
There was no better example of that than when the Bellevue men’s soccer team played in Kansas last week.
Aldao scored four goals in the first 19 minutes of a 6-0 win over Tabor. Early in the second half, he added a fifth goal, setting a program record for goals in a game.
The 6-foot-2 senior forward from Buenos Aires, Argentina, also moved into fifth place in program history with 32 career goals.
“A couple of years ago he had 14 goals. Last year he didn’t have as many, but this year he’s taking every opportunity he’s got,” said Heath-Preston, Bellevue’s coach. “It doesn’t surprise me he’s getting the goals he’s getting because he creates good chances for himself.”
Aldao uses his size to finish set pieces. In the win over Tabor, Aldao scored twice off corner kicks and once after a free kick. He also scored in a 1-0 win over Columbia (Mo.), which reached the NAIA tournament semifinals last fall.
Aldao was the team’s top scorer in 2018 when Bellevue set a program record for wins in a season as it went 18-2-2. The Bruins slipped to 8-10-2 in 2019.
“We competed well against some really good teams last year, but it was the other teams we struggled with. That’s where we lacked consistency,” Heath-Preston said.
The consistency has been there so far this season. The Bruins are 4-0 for the first time since 2010, outscoring their opponents 15-2.
They start five seniors, while local products such as junior Ricky Reyes (Omaha Burke), freshman Ivan Hernandez (Omaha South) and sophomore John Cover (Gretna) have been in the starting lineup.
Cover has been “excellent,” Heath-Preston said.
“I think some of the guys we’ve added have done really, really well,” he said.
Bellevue was scheduled to host Midland on Wednesday, but that game was canceled. Bellevue now will play at Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday.
Oklahoma Wesleyan, which defeated Bellevue 7-3 last year, features Stefan Cvetanovic, who leads the NAIA in scoring. Aldao is second in the NAIA in goals (7) and points (15).
In other Midlands notes:
» UNK announced Tuesday that it will play four nonconference football games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 21. UNK, which began practice last week after initially having its fall schedule canceled, will play at Pittsburg State on Oct. 31, host Chadron State on Nov. 7, play at South Dakota Mines on Nov. 14 and host Missouri Western on Nov. 21. By playing this fall, UNK won’t play any games in the spring. Chadron State now has six games on its fall schedule.
» Concordia sophomore running back Jonah Weyand was named the NAIA offensive player of the week after he rushed for five touchdowns in Saturday’s 34-28 overtime win over Hastings.
» The American Rivers Conference, which includes Nebraska Wesleyan, announced Monday that it will postpone all winter sports competition until at least Jan. 1 because of COVID-19. The league expects to release schedules no later than Sept. 30 for the previously postponed fall sports.
