Inaki Aldao is taking every opportunity to help Bellevue men's soccer team win

Mark Heath-Preston describes Inaki Aldao as a good finisher on the soccer field.

There was no better example of that than when the Bellevue men’s soccer team played in Kansas last week.

Aldao scored four goals in the first 19 minutes of a 6-0 win over Tabor. Early in the second half, he added a fifth goal, setting a program record for goals in a game.

The 6-foot-2 senior forward from Buenos Aires, Argentina, also moved into fifth place in program history with 32 career goals.

“A couple of years ago he had 14 goals. Last year he didn’t have as many, but this year he’s taking every opportunity he’s got,” said Heath-Preston, Bellevue’s coach. “It doesn’t surprise me he’s getting the goals he’s getting because he creates good chances for himself.”

Aldao uses his size to finish set pieces. In the win over Tabor, Aldao scored twice off corner kicks and once after a free kick. He also scored in a 1-0 win over Columbia (Mo.), which reached the NAIA tournament semifinals last fall.

Aldao was the team’s top scorer in 2018 when Bellevue set a program record for wins in a season as it went 18-2-2. The Bruins slipped to 8-10-2 in 2019.