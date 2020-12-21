K-State legend Bill Snyder will receive Tom Osborne Legacy Award

Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder will receive the 2021 Tom Osborne Legacy Award.
Snyder, 81, retired in 2018 after coaching the Wildcats for 27 seasons over two stints from 1989-2005 and 2009-18. He won 215 games and two Big 12 championships at K-State. He was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Snyder will accept the award Jan. 13 during the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner at the Hilton Omaha.
Previous recipients of the Tom Osborne Legacy Award include Milt Tenopir (2015), Jim Ridlon (2016), Barry Switzer (2017), Bobby Bowden (2018), Frank Solich (2019) and Fisher DeBerry (2020).
