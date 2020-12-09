In conjunction with Major League Baseball’s restructuring of the minor league system, the Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that they’ve extended an invitation to the Omaha Storm Chasers to remain the franchise’s Triple-A affiliate.

It was an expected development, considering the Chasers and Royals have maintained a partnership since 1969.

But Wednesday marked the first official step in a massive overhaul of the minors — the 30 big league clubs combined to announce a total of 119 invitations, which essentially confirmed the long-rumored disassociation from about 40 previously affiliated teams.

The Royals stated in a press release that they’ve offered farm system spots to Omaha (Triple-A), Northwest Arkansas (Double-A), Quad Cities (Single-A) and Columbia (Single-A). Those teams still must agree to MLB’s Player Development Licenses. The process will likely extend into 2021.