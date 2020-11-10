Kell Brook says Bud Crawford is in for 'a rude awakening'

“Well, let’s see,” Crawford said. “Words don’t mean nothing because you’re going to have to live up to them words that you say you’re going to do. He’s supposed to feel that way coming into one of the biggest fights of his career.

“He’s not the only opponent that went into a fight believing that they were going to stop me or knock me out. That’s nothing new for me. He’s just going to have to live up to his words.”

Brook will have his chance to make Crawford take a seat in defeat and take his welterweight belt when the two meet in a scheduled 12-round championship bout Saturday at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. The bout is the last on a main card scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m.

What got Brook’s dander up was when members of the British press on the call asked him about comments Crawford made responding to a question about whom he would like to fight before the end of his career. That question was part of a nearly 23-minute profile of Crawford that aired Sunday night on ESPN titled “Relentless: Terence Crawford.”