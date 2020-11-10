Kell Brook says Bud Crawford is in for 'a rude awakening'

After scolding Terence Crawford for looking beyond their Saturday night WBO welterweight showdown, Kell Brook failed to heed his own advice Monday when asked a question about his own boxing future.
The 34-year-old former IBF welterweight champion said during a Zoom press conference Monday that he’s looking forward to having Crawford travel to his home country of Great Britain for a rematch after he hands the Omaha fighter what would be the first defeat of his professional career.
Some fight experts have suggested that Crawford could retire the aging Brook. But Brook was having none of that on the Zoom conference.
“I’m not going to leave (the) boxing field because I’m going to become victorious and I’m going to (have) Terence Crawford to come into England for a rematch,” Brook said. “I believe I can stop him, or he quits on his stool.”
That last sentence contains fighting words that Crawford has not heard from an opponent prior to any of his professional bouts while building a 36-0 record across three weight classes.
Because it was more than the standard prefight flexing, it also brought instant silence and raised an eyebrow or three from those who had their Zoom video feeds open.
When it was Crawford’s turn to talk, he took the comments in stride with one of his typically noncombative responses.
“Well, let’s see,” Crawford said. “Words don’t mean nothing because you’re going to have to live up to them words that you say you’re going to do. He’s supposed to feel that way coming into one of the biggest fights of his career.
“He’s not the only opponent that went into a fight believing that they were going to stop me or knock me out. That’s nothing new for me. He’s just going to have to live up to his words.”
Brook will have his chance to make Crawford take a seat in defeat and take his welterweight belt when the two meet in a scheduled 12-round championship bout Saturday at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. The bout is the last on a main card scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m.
What got Brook’s dander up was when members of the British press on the call asked him about comments Crawford made responding to a question about whom he would like to fight before the end of his career. That question was part of a nearly 23-minute profile of Crawford that aired Sunday night on ESPN titled “Relentless: Terence Crawford.”
It’s a question that is getting asked more often since the 33-year-old Crawford has been ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by ESPN and No. 3 by Ring Magazine.
Crawford listed four people — Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman. So, of course, boxing mavens were champing at the bit to ask Brook if he believed Crawford already was putting Saturday’s fight into the win column.
That’s when the scolding took place as Brook didn’t miss a beat playing the disrespected victim.
“He’s going to have a rude awakening, I’ll tell you that,” Brook said. “He’s going to have a rude awakening on Saturday night when he gets in there. He’ll know real quick, real fast in the fire there. He should have put me on top of that list.”
Brook also pushed the hype button when he questioned the quality of competition Crawford has faced in the 147-pound weight class. Crawford needed just two sentences to put the pressure on Brook.
“I’m fighting him, so that’s all that matters,” Crawford said. “If he feels I never fought nobody at 147 or I don’t have any credibility, then this should be a cakewalk for him.”
How Brook said he’s prepared has him confident he can handle whatever Crawford sends his way.
“I’ve been meticulous in my training and I’ve been making sure I’m the first one in the gym and the last one out putting in the hard work,” Brook said. “I’m fully focused on this fight. I’ve never been (this) ready for a fight like this before.
“I’m looking forward to whatever Terence brings because I can match him. I’m ready for a war.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!