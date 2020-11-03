Last year's start was painful ending for Concordia's Taylor Cockerill. Now she's ready to go

Taylor Cockerill’s 2019-20 season ended before it started.
Cockerill, Concordia’s leading scorer from its 2019 NAIA women’s basketball championship team, drove toward the lane during an exhibition game against Creighton at Sokol Arena when her knee buckled.
The injury looked bad, and it was — Cockerill tore her ACL, partially tore her MCL as well as her meniscus last Oct. 22.
“I felt like I knew right away (the severity of it), which is weird because I hadn’t had a serious injury before that,” Cockerill said.
So after scoring more than 900 points in her first two year at Concordia, Cockerill spent last season watching from the sideline as the Bulldogs went 32-2 and were ranked No. 1 before the national tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was definitely tough, but it’s easier when your team is having a great year because you’re just experiencing all that joy with your teammates,” Cockerill said. “They were fun to watch, fun to be around. That made it a lot easier.”
Concordia graduated six seniors from that team, including All-Americans Philly Lammers and Grace Barry. But among those returning is Cockerill, a 5-foot-9 guard from Waverly who led the Bulldogs in scoring (15.4) and 3-pointers (80) as a sophomore.
Concordia, ranked 11th in the preseason poll, opens the Friday at home against No. 20 Carroll (Montana). Cockerill can’t wait to get started.
“I honestly can say I feel like I’m 100% back,” she said. “I feel confident and ready to go.”
Coach Drew Olson is glad to see Cockerill back, too.
“Physically she’s getting better on a daily basis. I think the mental part is even better that she’s feeling confident about it,” said Olson, who enters his 15th season as Concordia’s coach. “She’s a great leader for us. She’s helping transition a lot of the younger players into our system.”
That will be important as Cockerill and fellow guard Mackenzie Koepke, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate, are the only returners with extensive starting experience.
Concordia has been the class of the GPAC, winning the regular- season and tournament titles the past four years. But with their new lineup, the Bulldogs were picked to finish second behind Dordt this season.
“We have a lot of different pieces, but at the end of the day, we still want to do the same thing,” Olson said. “I think our team is very excited to see what this team is capable of doing.”
Other Midlands notes:
» Besides its game Friday, the Concordia women will host Bellevue on Saturday and Midland on Tuesday. Midland is off to a 3-0 start, which includes a 77-69 win at Bellevue last Saturday. The Warriors, who trailed by 11 at halftime, had three players finish with double-doubles — Lexis Haase (27 points, 11 rebounds), Makenna Sullivan (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Katy Gathje (10 points, 10 rebounds).
» For the fourth straight week and sixth time this fall, the Peru State football team had its game postponed due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Peru Athletic Director Wayne Albury announced the postponement of Saturday’s game against Grand View because of additional positive tests on the Bobcat team, which is 1-2 on the season.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038
Besides its game Friday, the Concordia women will host Bellevue on Saturday and Midland on Tuesday. Midland is off to a 3-0 start, which includes a 77-69 win at Bellevue last Saturday. Midland, which trailed by 11 at halftime, had three players finish with double-doubles that night - Lexis Haase (27 points, 11 rebounds), Makenna Sullivan (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Katy Gathje (10 points and 10 rebounds).
For the fourth straight week and sixth time this fall, the Peru State football team has had its football game postponed due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Peru athletic director Wayne Albury announced the postponement of Saturday's game against Grand View because of additional positive tests on the Bobcat team, which is 1-2 on the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!