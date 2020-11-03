Last year's start was painful ending for Concordia's Taylor Cockerill. Now she's ready to go

Concordia, ranked 11th in the preseason poll, opens the Friday at home against No. 20 Carroll (Montana). Cockerill can’t wait to get started.

“I honestly can say I feel like I’m 100% back,” she said. “I feel confident and ready to go.”

Coach Drew Olson is glad to see Cockerill back, too.

“Physically she’s getting better on a daily basis. I think the mental part is even better that she’s feeling confident about it,” said Olson, who enters his 15th season as Concordia’s coach. “She’s a great leader for us. She’s helping transition a lot of the younger players into our system.”

That will be important as Cockerill and fellow guard Mackenzie Koepke, a Lincoln Lutheran graduate, are the only returners with extensive starting experience.

Concordia has been the class of the GPAC, winning the regular- season and tournament titles the past four years. But with their new lineup, the Bulldogs were picked to finish second behind Dordt this season.

“We have a lot of different pieces, but at the end of the day, we still want to do the same thing,” Olson said. “I think our team is very excited to see what this team is capable of doing.”

Other Midlands notes: