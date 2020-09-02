Only $5 for 5 months

Lincoln native Jack Sock dropped his second-round match at the U.S. Open, falling 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2 to 32nd-seed Adrian Mannarino of France on Wednesday.

Sock, who outlasted Pablo Cuevas in five sets in Monday's first round, missed opportunities in the first two sets against the left-handed Mannarino.

Sock led the first-set tiebreaker 4-1 before Mannarino won the next five points. Sock staved off one set point, but Mannarino won the next point to take the set.

Serving at 5-6, Sock tried to force another tiebreaker in the second set. But Mannarino controlled that game, then he raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set.

Sock and Omaha Burke graduate Jackson Withrow are scheduled to play their first-round match in doubles on Thursday.

