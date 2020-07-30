McCook's Brandon Crick shoots 4-under at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Brandon Crick of McCook bettered his Korn Ferry Tour-best score on Indian Creek with Thursday’s 4-under 67 in the opening round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Crick was 4-under after seven holes and had a brief 2-stroke lead as one of the early starters. He bogeyed his first two holes after the turn, but finished with two birdies in his final three holes.

He is 86th on the season points list.

At 12:30 p.m., only 20 of the first 78 players were under par. Those included Omaha amateur Alex Schaake, who was at 2-under until bogeying the 11th hole. Scott Gutschewski of Omaha was even through 17 holes, ex-Omahan Brady Schnell shot a 4-over 75 and Carson Schaake, Alex’s older brother, was at 4-over after 11.

