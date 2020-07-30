You are the owner of this article.
McCook's Brandon Crick shoots 4-under at Pinnacle Bank Championship
GOLF

Brandon Crick of McCook bettered his Korn Ferry Tour-best score on Indian Creek with Thursday’s 4-under 67 in the opening round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Crick was 4-under after seven holes and had a brief 2-stroke lead as one of the early starters. He bogeyed his first two holes after the turn, but finished with two birdies in his final three holes.

He is 86th on the season points list.

At 12:30 p.m., only 20 of the first 78 players were under par. Those included Omaha amateur Alex Schaake, who was at 2-under until bogeying the 11th hole. Scott Gutschewski of Omaha was even through 17 holes, ex-Omahan Brady Schnell shot a 4-over 75 and Carson Schaake, Alex’s older brother, was at 4-over after 11.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: New Nebraska Sand Hills golf course

Reporter - High school sports

