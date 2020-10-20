The Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, normally held in November, was postponed because of the new directives to combat COVID-19.
The event has been tentatively rescheduled for March 5.
More information is available at www.metroomahasoftballhof.com.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.