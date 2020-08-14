MIAA suspends fall sports through Dec. 31 due to coronavirus pandemic

The MIAA CEO Council on Friday announced the suspension of all its fall sports through Dec. 31.
The action comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announcement to cancel fall national championships and the NCAA Board of Governors' directives.
"The persistence of COVID cases in our MIAA communities and the potential for undue risk of exposure to our campus and community are relevant factors that have led to an informed decision by our campus administrators," UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said.
Among the UNK teams affected is volleyball. The Lopers went unbeaten before finishing national runner-up last season and was returning a majority of their starters.
"In what we hoped could be another run at a national championship, our team is obviously disappointed in the loss of that opportunity for 2020," UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers said. "Our players and coaches will remain resilient and committed to making the most of fall training with the hope that some competition might be possible in the spring of 2021."
Twenty of Division II's 23 conferences have canceled fall sports or moved them to the spring. The Northern Sun Conference made similar on Thursday.
The MIAA will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball and women's soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA. The league will delay a decision on winter sports competition until Oct. 1 at the latest.
