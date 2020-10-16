Midland football 'hitting on more cylinders' after 0-2 start

Other games Saturday

Concordia (4-0) at Northwestern (2-1), 1 p.m.: Concordia faces its biggest challenge so far against a team that's lost only to Morningside. Blake Culbert has been efficient for the Bulldogs, throwing for 920 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. Concordia's defense has recorded 17 sacks, but Northwestern QB Tyson Kooima has thrown for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs. Concordia hasn't won in Orange City since 2002.

Doane (2-2) at Dordt (3-1), 1: Doane's defense will be tested by a Dordt offense average 51.3 points the past three weeks. Noah Clayberg propels the Defenders as he's averaging 187 yards passing and 116 rushing per game. Doane's Jamaine Derogene averages 88.5 yards rushing and has five TDs.

Morningside (3-0) at Jamestown (0-2), 1: In its last trip to North Dakota, Morningside beat Jamestown 61-0 in 2018. The high-scoring Mustangs feature Omaha Burke grad AP Ponder, whose four TDs last week made him the program's record for rushing TDs with 59. Reid Jurgensmeier leads the NAIA in receptions per game (8.3).

Clarke (1-3) at Peru State (1-2), 1: Peru led Benedictine 27-21 in the third quarter last Saturday before losing by four as Joey Dominguez threw for 149 yards. Clarke lost 38-0 to Benedictine in its opener.

South Dakota Mines (1-0) at Chadron State (0-1), 6: Following its 10-7 overtime loss last week, Chadron looks for more offense. This could be a favorable matchup. Last November, Chadron outscored the Hardrockers 53-48 as the teams combined for 1,052 total yards as the lead changed hands eight times.