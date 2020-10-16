Midland football 'hitting on more cylinders' after 0-2 start

Midland finished its 2019 season with a flourish. Coach Jeff Jamrog thinks the Warriors can do the same thing in 2020.
After starting this fall 0-2, Midland has won its past two games by a combined score of 99-3.
"Two complete games, but we haven't played a perfect game yet," Jamrog said. "We're certainly hitting on more cylinders than we did the first two weeks."
Midland started 1-4 last season before winning its final six by an average of 23.5 points. The Warriors struggled to find offensive consistency in their first two games this fall, losing to Dordt and Morningside while scoring just 21 points.
But Midland followed those losses by scoring 42 first-half points against Briar Cliff — a team whose calling card has been its defense — and 29 by halftime against Hastings. The Warriors capped last week's half by driving 91 yards in the final minute for a touchdown.
Spearheading the offense is a quarterback who began fall camp as a tight end. In the past two games, junior River Walker through the air is 34 of 46 for 555 yards and eight TDs.
"We moved him to play some quarterback in late fall camp. Dordt was the first time he'd played quarterback in college," Jamrog said. "He's really developed these past two games, making really good decisions and getting the ball in space to our playmakers. His reads have really improved."
Defensively, Midland intercepted six passes against Briar Cliff and blanked Hastings for its first shutout since 2016. Denny Honnold is Midland's new defensive coordinator.
"He's done a really good job with the defense. We're doing some things we did in the past and he's added some things," Jamrog said. "The guys have responded well."
And Dalton Tremayne has been named the GPAC special teams player of the week the last two weeks. The junior from Ponca had a 56-yard kickoff return and has averaged 18 yards on six punt returns.
Midland looks for a third straight win with a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Dakota Wesleyan (1-3). Dakota Wesleyan beat Doane 29-26 two weeks ago before having last week's game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038,
