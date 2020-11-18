Midlands colleges: Midland women's basketball is off to strong start

After seeing the results from the first few weeks of play, Shawn Gilbert figures six or seven teams could challenge for the GPAC women’s basketball top spots this season.
Gilbert’s Midland Warriors think they can be in that mix.
Midland is off to a 4-1 start, earning road wins at Bellevue and Concordia, which ended last year ranked No. 1 in the NAIA. The Warriors’ only setback was a 70-58 loss Saturday to GPAC preseason favorite Dordt.
“This team has been pretty productive on the offensive end. We’ve been hitting shots and executing our stuff,” said Gilbert, whose team was picked ninth in the league’s preseason poll. “I like this team, I like what we’ve done. I think the chemistry is good.”
Three Warriors — Lexis Haase, Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje — had double-doubles when they erased an 11-point halftime deficit to win 77-69 at Bellevue, the preseason pick to win the North Star. Midland then hit 14 of 26 3-pointers to beat Concordia 91-79. Kennedy Darner, a freshman from Millard West, hit six of those 3s.
Six Warriors average at least 8.3 points per game, led by Haase at 14.6. Sullivan is averaging 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals, and the Norris graduate has double-doubles in each of the past three games.
“We’ll be very balanced throughout the year,” Gilbert said. “I believe it will be by committee.”
In the loss to Dordt, Midland dug a 14-4 hole and never got closer than seven the rest of the way. Gilbert said Dordt did a good job of answering every time Midland made a run.
The challenging early-season schedule continues this week for the Warriors.
On Wednesday they host Hastings, which ended last season ranked fourth nationally but has a new-look lineup. The Broncos are 0-1 this season. On Saturday, Midland goes to Northwestern, a national semifinalist two of the past three seasons.
In other Midlands notes:
» The GPAC wraps up its soccer regular season this week. On the men’s side, Morningside leads the standings at 8-1, just ahead of Hastings (8-1-1) and Briar Cliff (7-1-1). Briar Cliff plays Hastings on Wednesday and Morningside on Saturday.
» Concordia guard Taylor Cockerill scored her 1,000th career point with the Bulldogs during a win Saturday. The junior from Waverly, who missed last season with a knee injury, is averaging 22.6 points and 9.2 rebounds through five games.
» Because of COVID-19 concerns, Chadron State has rescheduled its basketball openers, which were scheduled for Sunday. Chadron’s first game now is slated for Dec. 4. UNK is scheduled to open its season Thursday against Emporia State.
» Doane (No. 18) and York (No. 19) are in this season’s initial NAIA top 20 wrestling poll. Powerhouse Grand View is again No. 1.
