Midlands colleges: UNK women's basketball expected to build on last season's success

The UNK women’s basketball team took a huge step forward last season when it won 26 games, 11 more than in the previous season.

MIAA coaches expect more of the same from the Lopers this season. Returning their entire roster, they were picked to finish second in the 14-team conference. The Lopers received six first-place votes in the coaches’ preseason poll, which was announced Tuesday during the conference’s media day.

UNK’s season opener next week could help shape the league race. UNK begins a 22-game conference-only schedule on Nov. 19 against Emporia State, the league favorite.

UNK relied on balance and depth last season as seven Lopers averaged between six and 12 points a game. The leading scorer was Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson, who averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Northwest Missouri State will again be the team to beat on the men’s side. The MIAA’s seven-time defending regular-season champion received 13 first-place votes, with Missouri Southern getting the other. UNK, which was 16-13 last season but lost four starters, was picked to finish 10th.