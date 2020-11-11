Midlands colleges: UNK women's basketball expected to build on last season's success

The UNK women’s basketball team took a huge step forward last season when it won 26 games, 11 more than in the previous season.
MIAA coaches expect more of the same from the Lopers this season. Returning their entire roster, they were picked to finish second in the 14-team conference. The Lopers received six first-place votes in the coaches’ preseason poll, which was announced Tuesday during the conference’s media day.
UNK’s season opener next week could help shape the league race. UNK begins a 22-game conference-only schedule on Nov. 19 against Emporia State, the league favorite.
UNK relied on balance and depth last season as seven Lopers averaged between six and 12 points a game. The leading scorer was Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson, who averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State will again be the team to beat on the men’s side. The MIAA’s seven-time defending regular-season champion received 13 first-place votes, with Missouri Southern getting the other. UNK, which was 16-13 last season but lost four starters, was picked to finish 10th.
Northwest begins this season riding a 23-game win streak and has posted a 69-1 record the past two seasons. Northwest’s roster includes Ryan Hawkins of Atlantic, Iowa, who averaged 22.7 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, along with Lincoln East grad Wes Dreamer and Spencer Schomers, a freshman from Omaha Creighton Prep.
In other Midlands notes:
» UNK’s volleyball team, last year’s NCAA Division II runner-up, will play its regular season in the spring, but the Lopers will get to play outside competition Saturday at the Washburn Scrimmage Tournament. The recently added event is played under spring rules as matches will last an hour.
» The top four GPAC men’s soccer teams, Hastings, Morningside, Briar Cliff and Concordia, have one league loss apiece as the regular season winds down. Concordia faces Morningside on Wednesday and then Briar Cliff on Saturday.
» Dordt swept the GPAC cross country invitational Saturday. Doane sophomore Shawn Kiptoo was the men’s individual champion.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!