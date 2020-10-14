Midlands notes: Bellevue University volleyball takes out frustrations in long-awaited return

“We always know what we’re going to get from Andrea. Just calm, cool and collected. No highs and lows with her mentality,” Siedlik said. “Just a great person to be in that position with such a young team.”

The team is discovering how to navigate its season in a year of coronavirus. Siedlik wasn’t going to open her team’s season until mid-September before adding a match with Northwestern on Sept. 10. A player from each team ended up testing positive for COVID after the match, which put the Bruins in quarantine for two weeks.

Although they returned to competition over the weekend, they plan to play only seven matches this fall, facing just conference opponents. The last match is on Oct. 24. The NAIA is planning to hold its national tournament in the spring, so Siedlik wants to wait until then to proceed. She also wants to see if COVID-19 cases have subsided by then.

“It’s not normal. Gosh, I hope it’s not like this next year,” said Siedlik, who added that only family members could be in attendance for home matches.

Bellevue has had sports psychologist Larry Widman help with the mental side of dealing with the unusual season. And Siedlik said she refrained from organizing team outings away from the court.