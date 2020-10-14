Midlands notes: Bellevue University volleyball takes out frustrations in long-awaited return

Bellevue University couldn’t wait to see another volleyball team across the net. That showed over the weekend.
“Whoever it was Friday was going to get the wrath of us not being able to play,” Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said. “It happened to be Viterbo.”
COVID-19 had limited the Bruins to one match all season before hosting Viterbo, which was third in last season’s final NAIA poll and was picked to win the North Star conference this season. Bellevue rallied from 17-11 down in the third set to complete a sweep Friday, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
The Bruins followed that with sweeps of Waldorf on Saturday and Valley City State on Sunday.
“Our new players came in and had absolutely no fear,” Siedlik said. “It was a nice response because that boosted the confidence of our returning players.”
Eve Fountain, a freshman from Millard North, was second on the team in kills in all three matches, while Anna Koehler, a freshman from Platteview, was named the conference’s defensive player of the week.
The returning players did their part, too. All-American Olivia Galas was named the NAIA setter of the week, while Andrea Carson, the Bruins’ only senior, led the offense by hitting .436 for the weekend. The Ord graduate recorded her 1,000th career kill as a Bruin in Friday’s win.
“We always know what we’re going to get from Andrea. Just calm, cool and collected. No highs and lows with her mentality,” Siedlik said. “Just a great person to be in that position with such a young team.”
The team is discovering how to navigate its season in a year of coronavirus. Siedlik wasn’t going to open her team’s season until mid-September before adding a match with Northwestern on Sept. 10. A player from each team ended up testing positive for COVID after the match, which put the Bruins in quarantine for two weeks.
Although they returned to competition over the weekend, they plan to play only seven matches this fall, facing just conference opponents. The last match is on Oct. 24. The NAIA is planning to hold its national tournament in the spring, so Siedlik wants to wait until then to proceed. She also wants to see if COVID-19 cases have subsided by then.
“It’s not normal. Gosh, I hope it’s not like this next year,” said Siedlik, who added that only family members could be in attendance for home matches.
Bellevue has had sports psychologist Larry Widman help with the mental side of dealing with the unusual season. And Siedlik said she refrained from organizing team outings away from the court.
“I don’t want to be responsible for, hey, we went to the pumpkin patch and now we’re exposed,” she said. “I want these kids to have the chance to play.”
In other Midlands notes:
» The GPAC has postponed its conference tournaments for men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball until the spring. The decision was made to allow more time to complete the regular season while following COVID cases.
» Peru State was picked to finish sixth in men’s basketball in the 14-team Heart of America Conference. Peru State returns two starters from last season’s 17-15 team. William Penn is the favorite to win the league after receiving 13 of 14 first-place votes. Peru was picked to finish 10th in the women’s poll. Clarke was tabbed the favorite.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!